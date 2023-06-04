Search
Don’Tale Mayes drops & stops Andrei Arlovski in second round at UFC Vegas 74

Parviz Iskenderov
UFC Fight Night: Kara-France vs Albazi

Don’Tale Mayes came out victorious when he faced Andrei Arlovski at UFC Fight Night: Kara-France vs Albazi live stream on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 3. Louisville, Kentucky native defeated Chicago, Illinois-based former heavyweight champion via TKO.

Mayes (10-5, 1 NC) sent Arlovski (34-22, 2 NC) to the canvas with a big right hand and finished the task with a series of hammer fists. The referee jumped in and waved the fight off at 3 minutes and 17 seconds into the second round.

“I was just trying to get a clean shot,” Mayes said in his post-fight interview with Michael Bisping. “I know, he’s been doing this for 20 plus years, so I know he can go ahead and play chess all day. So, I tried to push the pace.”

“That’s my favorite punch. Slip, rip, bang,” Mayes said when asked about the shot that sent Arlovski to the ground.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, June 4.

Get UFC Vegas 74: Kara-France vs Albazi full fight card results.

