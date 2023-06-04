Jim Miller KO’s Jesse Butler in 23 seconds at UFC Vegas 74

Jim Miller secured a big KO of Jesse Butler when the pair squared off at UFC Fight Night: Kara-France vs Albazi live stream on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 3. Sparta Township, New Jersey native sent his opponent from West Monroe, Louisiana to the canvas with a big left at 23 seconds into the first round.

With the victory by knockout, Miller improved to 36-17, 1 NC and rebounded from the defeat suffered in his previous bout in February against Alexander Hernandez. Making his UFC debut on a short notice, Butler dropped to 12-5, which snapped his five-win streak.

Advertisements

Miller was originally expected to face Ludovit Klein, who withdrew due to illness. His replacement opponent, Jared Gordon was pulled out on the week of the event after not being medically cleared.

“I appreciate that Jesse, he came in here on just over two days notice, which takes some stones,” Miller said post fight. “I’m glad he stepped in here, because I needed a dance partner.”

“I had a great camp, feeling good. We had a couple of opponents scuffle in and out…”

“When I am on – I’m dangerous for anybody in the world.”

Not talking about retirement, Miller said: “I put the goal out there to get to three hundreed. I want to ended my career like I started my career – and that’s fighting as often as I can.”

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, June 4.

Get UFC Vegas 74: Kara-France vs Albazi full fight card results.