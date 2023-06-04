Search
Joseph Hicks Jr on top with decision against Antonio Todd

Parviz Iskenderov

Shields vs Cornejo

Joseph Hicks Jr came out victorious when he faced Antonio Todd at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan on Saturday, June 3. The middleweight bout kicked off the main card, topped by Claressa Shields vs Maricela Cornejo, live stream on DAZN.

Hicks defeated Todd by unanimous decision. After eight rounds all three scores were 80-72.

With the victory, Joseph Hicks Jr of Grand Rapids, Michigan improved to 7-0, 5 KOs and remained undefeated. Antonio Todd of Atlanta, Georgia dropped to 14-8, 8 KOs and suffered his second defeat in a row.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, June 4.

Get Shields vs Cornejo full fight card results.

