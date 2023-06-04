Kai Kara-France and Amir Albazi squared off in the main event of UFC Vegas 74 live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 3. The flyweight contest featured No. 3 ranked contender and former interim title challenger of New Zealand up against No. 7 ranked fighter of London, England by way of Baghdad, Iraq.
The scheduled for five rounds bout went the full distance. In the end, one judge scored the fight 48-47 in favor of Kara-France, while two other judges had the same for Albazi.
With the victory by split decision Amir Albazi improved to 17-1 and recorded his sixth win in a row. Kai Kara-France dropped to 24-11 and suffered the second defeat in a row.
Check out Kai Kara-France vs Amir Albazi full fight video highlights below and the winner’s post-fight interview up top.
Kara-France vs Albazi full fight video highlights
Enter Amir Albazi.
Here comes Kai Kara-France.
Fight time.
Round 1.
Round 2.
Round 3.
Round 5.
Verdict.
In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, June 4.
