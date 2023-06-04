Kai Kara-France and Amir Albazi squared off in the main event of UFC Vegas 74 live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 3. The flyweight contest featured No. 3 ranked contender and former interim title challenger of New Zealand up against No. 7 ranked fighter of London, England by way of Baghdad, Iraq.

The scheduled for five rounds bout went the full distance. In the end, one judge scored the fight 48-47 in favor of Kara-France, while two other judges had the same for Albazi.

With the victory by split decision Amir Albazi improved to 17-1 and recorded his sixth win in a row. Kai Kara-France dropped to 24-11 and suffered the second defeat in a row.

Check out Kai Kara-France vs Amir Albazi full fight video highlights below and the winner’s post-fight interview up top.

Kara-France vs Albazi full fight video highlights

??@KaiKaraFrance vs ??@AmirAlbazi starts ????? ???! #UFCVegas74 pic.twitter.com/zkECdf344i — UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) June 4, 2023

Adding some spice to this main event ?



Round 2?? starting now! #UFCVegas74 pic.twitter.com/Fk3n85DOWl — UFC (@ufc) June 4, 2023

Vuelan los golpes en este segundo round de la estelar? #UFCVegas74 pic.twitter.com/0PdQZIDc3L — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) June 4, 2023

Una estelar muy cerrada la de #UFCVegas74 ? pic.twitter.com/4nYeWm79F6 — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) June 4, 2023

They go the distance!



How did you score this main event? ? #UFCVegas74 pic.twitter.com/NMwqLbuxfN — UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) June 4, 2023

Listen in as Bruce reads the split decision for…… #UFCVegas74 pic.twitter.com/ffPpeQz4CY — UFC (@ufc) June 4, 2023

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, June 4.

