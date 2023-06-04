Search
Kai Kara-France vs Amir Albazi full fight video highlights

Newswire

UFC Vegas 74: Kara-France vs Albazi

Kai Kara-France and Amir Albazi squared off in the main event of UFC Vegas 74 live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 3. The flyweight contest featured No. 3 ranked contender and former interim title challenger of New Zealand up against No. 7 ranked fighter of London, England by way of Baghdad, Iraq.

The scheduled for five rounds bout went the full distance. In the end, one judge scored the fight 48-47 in favor of Kara-France, while two other judges had the same for Albazi.

With the victory by split decision Amir Albazi improved to 17-1 and recorded his sixth win in a row. Kai Kara-France dropped to 24-11 and suffered the second defeat in a row.

Check out Kai Kara-France vs Amir Albazi full fight video highlights below and the winner’s post-fight interview up top.

Some of the video clips below are restricted by region. A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, set for USA, Australia or Spain, might be helpful to watch from a different location.

Kara-France vs Albazi full fight video highlights

Enter Amir Albazi.

Here comes Kai Kara-France.

Fight time.

Round 1.

Round 2.

Round 3.

Round 5.

Verdict.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, June 4.

Get UFC Vegas 74: Kara-France vs Albazi full fight card results.

