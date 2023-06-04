Karine Silva submitted Ketlen Souza when the pair squared off at UFC Fight Night: Kara-France vs Albazi live stream on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 3. The all-Brazilian women’s flyweight clash ended at 1 minute and 45 seconds into the first round.

Silva came out victorious via Knee Bar. Souza was forced to tap to avoid a severe knee injury.

Advertisements

With the victory by submission, Karine Silva improved to 16-4 and secured her seventh win in a row. Ketlen Souza dropped to 13-4, which snapped her five-win streak.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, June 4.

Get UFC Vegas 74: Kara-France vs Albazi full fight card results.