Muhammad Naimov makes knockout Octagon debut against Jamie Mullarkey at UFC Vegas 74

Parviz Iskenderov

UFC Fight Night: Kara-France vs Albazi

Muhammad Naimov came out victorious when he faced Jamie Mullarkey at UFC Fight Night: Kara-France vs Albazi live stream on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 3. Tajikistan-born lightweight claimed the win against his Australian opponent with punches, sending him to the canvas with the right hook, followed by hammers fists. The official time of stoppage was 2 minutes and 59 seconds into the second round.

Naimov took the fight against Mullarkey, replacing his original opponent Guram Kutatuledze. With the victory, the native of Dushanbe made his successful Octagon debut, improved to 9-2 and recorded his fourth with in a row.

“I’m not surprised to beat this guy,” Naimov said in an emotional post-fight interview. “I can beat any lightweight, any featherweight, I can beat anyone.”

“I am crying, because three years I really had hard time, three years I dedicated a lot things in this sport. Today is payoff.”

“Nobody believed I can beat this lightweight. But I swear, put me with welterweight next week – I’m ready.”

“Featherweight, you guys have a problem. You have a big problem. 145, I’m here, you guys have a new king. That short guy, Max Holloway, forget about him. I’m here.”

Central Coast, New South Wales-born Mullarkey dropped to 16-6. The defeat snapped his two win streak.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, June 4.

Get UFC Vegas 74: Kara-France vs Albazi full fight card results.

