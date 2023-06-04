Claressa Shields and Maricela Cornejo battle it out in the main event live stream from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan on Saturday, June 3. The contest pits Flint’s two-division undisputed world champion against top-ranked challenger of Prosser, Washington. The championship bout is scheduled for 10 rounds. The middleweight crown is on the line.

In Australia and New Zealand, the fight airs live on Sunday, June 4.

Undefeated 28-year-old Shields (13-0, 2 KOs) won her previous bout in October 2022 in London, where she scored a unanimous decision against her old rival Savannah Marshall. She was originally slated to face Hanna Gabriels (21-2-1, 12 KOs) in the rematch, but the bout fell off following the results of VADA test. 36-year-old Cornejo (16-5, 6 KOs) is coming off the win via first-round stoppage of Sheila Cunha in March in Costa Rica.

The co-main event is a ten-round super welterweight bout between undefeated Ardreal Holmes Jr (13-0, 5 KOs) of Flint, Michigan and Haiti-born Wendy Toussaint (14-1, 6 KOs) of Huntington, New York. Also on the card, Da’Velle Smith (5-0, 4 KOs) of Dearborn, Michigan and Kahydlian Woods (4-0, 3 KOs) of Indianapolis, Indiana clash in a six-rounder at middleweight.

Plus, Joseph Hicks (6-0, 5 KOs) of Grand Rapids, Michigan and Antonio Todd (14-7, 8 KOs) of Atlanta, Georgia duel in an eight-rounder at middleweight. In addition, Gheith Karim (9-0, 3 KOs) of Dearborn, Michigan and Marlon Harrington (8-1, 7 KOs) of Detroit, Michigan square off in an eight-rounder at super welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Claressa Shields vs Maricela Cornejo

USA and Canada

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Saturday, June 3

Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

Prelims: 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT

Australia and New Zealand

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Sunday, June 4

Time: 11 am AEST / 1 pm NZST

Prelims: 8 am AEST / 10 am NZST

Other countries

Broadcast: FITE

Date and time vary by location

Boxing fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Shields vs Cornejo from practically anywhere.

Shields vs Cornejo fight card

Get Shields vs Cornejo full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Claressa Shields vs. Maricela Cornejo, 10 rounds, middleweight

Ardreal Holmes Jr vs. Wendy Toussaint, 10 rounds, super welterweight

Da’Velle Smith vs. Kahydlian Woods, 6 rounds, middleweight

Joseph Hicks Jr vs. Antonio Todd, 8 rounds, middleweight

Marlon Harrington vs. Gheith Karim, 8 rounds, super welterweight

Joshua Pagan vs. Ronnell Burnett, 6 rounds, super lightweight

Vernon Webber vs. Fernando Rodrigo Simoes de Almeida, 6 rounds, cruiserweight

Sarah Liegmann vs. Carisse Brown, 6 rounds, featherweight

