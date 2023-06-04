Search
Boxing

Shields vs Cornejo results, start time, live stream, how to watch, main event, full fight card

Newswire
Stream Claressa Shields vs Maricela Cornejo live results from Detroit, Michigan
Champion Claressa Shields and challenger Maricela Cornejo at the official weight-in ceremony ahead of their bout for undisputed middleweight title at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, USA on Saturday, June 3, 2023 | Salita Promotions/Stephanie Trapp

Claressa Shields defends undisputed middleweight title against Maricela Cornejo at Little Caesars Arena

Claressa Shields and Maricela Cornejo battle it out in the main event live stream from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan on Saturday, June 3. The contest pits Flint’s two-division undisputed world champion against top-ranked challenger of Prosser, Washington. The championship bout is scheduled for 10 rounds. The middleweight crown is on the line.

In Australia and New Zealand, the fight airs live on Sunday, June 4.

Advertisements

Undefeated 28-year-old Shields (13-0, 2 KOs) won her previous bout in October 2022 in London, where she scored a unanimous decision against her old rival Savannah Marshall. She was originally slated to face Hanna Gabriels (21-2-1, 12 KOs) in the rematch, but the bout fell off following the results of VADA test. 36-year-old Cornejo (16-5, 6 KOs) is coming off the win via first-round stoppage of Sheila Cunha in March in Costa Rica.

The co-main event is a ten-round super welterweight bout between undefeated Ardreal Holmes Jr (13-0, 5 KOs) of Flint, Michigan and Haiti-born Wendy Toussaint (14-1, 6 KOs) of Huntington, New York. Also on the card, Da’Velle Smith (5-0, 4 KOs) of Dearborn, Michigan and Kahydlian Woods (4-0, 3 KOs) of Indianapolis, Indiana clash in a six-rounder at middleweight.

Plus, Joseph Hicks (6-0, 5 KOs) of Grand Rapids, Michigan and Antonio Todd (14-7, 8 KOs) of Atlanta, Georgia duel in an eight-rounder at middleweight. In addition, Gheith Karim (9-0, 3 KOs) of Dearborn, Michigan and Marlon Harrington (8-1, 7 KOs) of Detroit, Michigan square off in an eight-rounder at super welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Claressa Shields vs Maricela Cornejo

USA and Canada

Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Saturday, June 3
Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT
Prelims: 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT

Australia and New Zealand

Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Sunday, June 4
Time: 11 am AEST / 1 pm NZST
Prelims: 8 am AEST / 10 am NZST

Other countries

Broadcast: FITE
Date and time vary by location

Boxing fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Shields vs Cornejo from practically anywhere.

Shields vs Cornejo fight card

Get Shields vs Cornejo full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

  • Claressa Shields vs. Maricela Cornejo, 10 rounds, middleweight
  • Ardreal Holmes Jr vs. Wendy Toussaint, 10 rounds, super welterweight
  • Da’Velle Smith vs. Kahydlian Woods, 6 rounds, middleweight
  • Joseph Hicks Jr vs. Antonio Todd, 8 rounds, middleweight
  • Marlon Harrington vs. Gheith Karim, 8 rounds, super welterweight
  • Joshua Pagan vs. Ronnell Burnett, 6 rounds, super lightweight
  • Vernon Webber vs. Fernando Rodrigo Simoes de Almeida, 6 rounds, cruiserweight
  • Sarah Liegmann vs. Carisse Brown, 6 rounds, featherweight

Claressa Shields vs Maricela Cornejo results

Advertisements

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsResults

Add a comment

Related

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097