Claressa Shields and Maricela Cornejo battle it out in the main event live stream from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan on Saturday, June 3. The contest pits Flint’s two-division undisputed world champion against top-ranked challenger of Prosser, Washington. The championship bout is scheduled for 10 rounds. The middleweight crown is on the line.
In Australia and New Zealand, the fight airs live on Sunday, June 4.
Undefeated 28-year-old Shields (13-0, 2 KOs) won her previous bout in October 2022 in London, where she scored a unanimous decision against her old rival Savannah Marshall. She was originally slated to face Hanna Gabriels (21-2-1, 12 KOs) in the rematch, but the bout fell off following the results of VADA test. 36-year-old Cornejo (16-5, 6 KOs) is coming off the win via first-round stoppage of Sheila Cunha in March in Costa Rica.
The co-main event is a ten-round super welterweight bout between undefeated Ardreal Holmes Jr (13-0, 5 KOs) of Flint, Michigan and Haiti-born Wendy Toussaint (14-1, 6 KOs) of Huntington, New York. Also on the card, Da’Velle Smith (5-0, 4 KOs) of Dearborn, Michigan and Kahydlian Woods (4-0, 3 KOs) of Indianapolis, Indiana clash in a six-rounder at middleweight.
Plus, Joseph Hicks (6-0, 5 KOs) of Grand Rapids, Michigan and Antonio Todd (14-7, 8 KOs) of Atlanta, Georgia duel in an eight-rounder at middleweight. In addition, Gheith Karim (9-0, 3 KOs) of Dearborn, Michigan and Marlon Harrington (8-1, 7 KOs) of Detroit, Michigan square off in an eight-rounder at super welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.
How to watch Claressa Shields vs Maricela Cornejo
USA and Canada
Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Saturday, June 3
Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT
Prelims: 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT
Australia and New Zealand
Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Sunday, June 4
Time: 11 am AEST / 1 pm NZST
Prelims: 8 am AEST / 10 am NZST
Other countries
Broadcast: FITE
Date and time vary by location
Boxing fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Shields vs Cornejo from practically anywhere.
Shields vs Cornejo fight card
Get Shields vs Cornejo full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
- Claressa Shields vs. Maricela Cornejo, 10 rounds, middleweight
- Ardreal Holmes Jr vs. Wendy Toussaint, 10 rounds, super welterweight
- Da’Velle Smith vs. Kahydlian Woods, 6 rounds, middleweight
- Joseph Hicks Jr vs. Antonio Todd, 8 rounds, middleweight
- Marlon Harrington vs. Gheith Karim, 8 rounds, super welterweight
- Joshua Pagan vs. Ronnell Burnett, 6 rounds, super lightweight
- Vernon Webber vs. Fernando Rodrigo Simoes de Almeida, 6 rounds, cruiserweight
- Sarah Liegmann vs. Carisse Brown, 6 rounds, featherweight