UFC Vegas 74: Kara-France vs Albazi post-fight press conference

UFC Fight Night: Kara-France vs Albazi post-fight press conference follows the MMA event live stream on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, June 3. In attendance, some of the fighters battling it out on the night.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, June 4.

The main event is a five-round flyweight bout between No. 3 ranked contender Kai Kara-France (24-10) of New Zealand and No. 7 Amir Albazi (16-1) of London, England by way of Baghdad, Iraq. The co-main event is an all-American featherweight clash between No. 15-ranked Alex Caceres (20-13, 1 NC) and Daniel Pineda (28-14, 3 NC).

