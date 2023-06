UFC Fight Night: Kara-France vs Albazi aka UFC Vegas 74 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, June 3. The main event is a five-round flyweight bout between No. 3 ranked contender Kai Kara-France (24-10) of New Zealand and No. 7 Amir Albazi (16-1) of London, England by way of Baghdad, Iraq. The co-main event is an all-American featherweight battle between No. 15-ranked Alex Caceres (20-13, 1 NC) of Miami, Florida and Daniel Pineda (28-14, 3 NC) of Houston, Texas.

Also on the card, Jared Gordon (19-6) and Jim Miller (35-17) meet in an all-American clash at lightweight. As well, Tim Elliott (19-12-1) of the United States and Victor Altamirano (12-2) of Mexico duel at flyweight. Plus, Ketlen Souza (13-3) and Karine Silva (15-4) square off in an all-Brazilian contest at women’s flyweight. In addition, Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (23-7) of Brazil and Abubakar Nurmagomedov (17-3-1) battle it out at welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.

In Australia, UFC Vegas 74: Kara-France vs Albazi airs live on Sunday, June 4.

How to watch UFC Vegas 74: Kara-France vs Albazi

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Saturday, June 3

Main Card: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

Prelims: 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: UFC Fight Pass

Sunday, June 4

Main Card: 11 am AEST

Prelims: 8 am AEST

MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream UFC Vegas 74: Kara-France vs Albazi from practically anywhere.

UFC Fight Night: Kara-France vs Albazi results

Get UFC Vegas 74: Kara-France vs Albazi full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi

Alex Caceres vs. Daniel Pineda

Jim Miller vs. Jared Gordon

Tim Elliott vs. Victor Altamirano

Karine Silva vs. Ketlen Souza

Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos

Preliminary card

Daniel Santos vs. Johnny Munoz Jr

Andrei Arlovski vs. Don’Tale Mayes

John Castaneda vs. Muin Gafurov

Jamie Mullarkey vs. Muhammad Naimov

Elise Reed vs. Jinh Yu Frey

Da’Mon Blackshear vs. Luan Lacerda

Philipe Lins vs. Maxim Grishin