Jaime Munguia and Sergiy Derevyanchenko battle it out in the main event at Toyota Arena in Ontario, California on Saturday, June 10. The contest features undefeated former WBO super welterweight world champion of Tijuana, Mexico up against top contender of Feodosiya, Ukraine. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 10 rounds bout at super middleweight. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

In his previous outing in November 2022 in Guadalajara, Mexico Jaime Munguia (41-0, 32 KOs) stopped Gonzalo Gaston Coria in the third round. Sergiy Derevyanchenko (14-4, 10 KOs) was in action in July 2022 in Brooklyn, where he scored a unanimous decision against Joshua Conley.

In the co-main event, Las Vegas-based Shane Mosley Jr (19-4, 10 KOs) of Panoma, CA goes up against D’Mitrius Ballard (21-1-1, 13 KOs) of Temple Hills, Maryland. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at middleweight.

Among Munguia vs Derevyanchenko undercard bouts, Mexico City’s former two-division world champion Mariana Juarez (55-12-4, 19 KOs) meets her compatriot, also of Mexico City, Mayeli Flores (9-1-1, 3 KOs) in a ten-rounder at super bantamweight. As well, Rialto, California-based Ricardo Sandoval (21-2, 16 KOs) of Montclair, California duels Rocco Santomauro (22-1, 6 KOs) of Duarte, California in a ten-rounder at flyweight.

Among the preliminary bouts, San Diego’s Jorge Chavez (6-0, 5 KOs) faces Los Angeles-based Christian Lorenzo (3-4, 1 KO) of Guerrero, Mexico in a six-rounder at super featherweight. In addition, Anthony Saldivar (3-0, 1 KOs) of Ontario, California takes on Jerome Clayton (2-1-1, 2 KOs) of Metairie, Louisiana in a four-rounder at super welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.

The date when Jaime Munguia vs Sergiy Derevyanchenko airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, June 11.

Munguia vs Derevyanchenko tickets

Jaime Munguia vs Sergiy Derevyanchenko tickets to witness all the action at Toyota Arena in Ontario, California on Saturday, June 10 are on sale.

Munguia vs Derevyanchenko tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats, StubHub and TicketNetwork.

How to watch Jaime Munguia vs Sergiy Derevyanchenko in USA

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Jaime Munguia vs Sergiy Derevyanchenko live stream on DAZN. The date is Saturday, June 10. The start time is scheduled for 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT.

The preliminary bouts begin at 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT.

How to watch Jaime Munguia vs Sergiy Derevyanchenko in UK and Australia

Boxing fans in the UK and Australia can watch Jaime Munguia vs Sergiy Derevyanchenko live stream on DAZN. The date is Sunday, June 11. The start time is scheduled for 1 am BST and 10 am AEST, respectively.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 4 am BST / 1 pm AEST.

The preliminary bouts begin at 11:30 pm BST / 8:30 am AEST.

Munguia vs Derevyanchenko Fight Week schedule of events

A number of events have been scheduled for Munguia vs Derevyanchenko Fight Week leading to the date when the fighters meet inside the boxing ring. The list of events can be found below. Date and time are local (PT).

Thursday, June 8

The final Munguia vs Derevyanchenko pre-fight press conference is held on Thursday, June 8 at Toyota Arena – Main Entrance Concourse. The press conference start time is 12 pm.

Friday, June 9

The official Munguia vs Derevyanchenko weigh-in ceremony is conducted on Friday, June 9 at Toyota Arena – Main Entrance Concourse. The weigh-in start time is 12:30 pm for the undercard followed by the main card at 1 pm. The event is open to the public.

Saturday, June 10

Munguia vs Derevyanchenko fight date is Saturday, June 10. The location is Toyota Arena in Ontario, California. Doors open 3 pm.

First fight starts at 3:30 pm. The DAZN broadcast begins at 5 pm.

Munguia vs Derevyanchenko fight card

The full Munguia vs Derevyanchenko fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Jaime Munguia vs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko, 10 rounds, super middleweight

Shane Mosley Jr vs. D’Mitrius Ballard, 10 rounds, middleweight

Mariana Juarez vs. Mayeli Flores, 10 rounds, super bantamweight

Ricardo Sandoval vs. Rocco Santomauro, 10 rounds, flyweight

Undercard

Jorge Chavez vs. Christian Lorenzo, 6 rounds, super featherweight

Anthony Saldivar vs. Jerome Clayton, 4 rounds, super welterweight