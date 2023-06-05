Josh Taylor and Teofimo Lopez battle it out in the main event at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, June 10. The contest features UK’s undefeated junior welterweight champion and current WBO titleholder of Edinburgh, Scotland up against former unified world lightweight champion of Brooklyn. The championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

Taylor (19-0, 13 KOs) last fought in February 2022 in Glasgow, where he took a split decision against Jack Catterall to retain the undisputed crown, after lifting the title by unanimous decision against Jose Ramirez in May 2021 in Las Vegas. Lopez (18-1, 13 KOs) was in action late last year in New York, where he defeated Sandor Martin by split decision, after scoring the seventh-round KO of Pedro Campa in August the same year in Las Vegas.

In co-main event, Xander Zayaz of San Juan, Puerto Rico goes up against Ronald Cruz (18-2-1, 12 KOs) of Los Angeles. The bout is scheduled for ten rounds at junior middleweight. The second annual Miguel Cotto Award is on the line.

Among Taylor vs Lopez undercard bouts, Henry Lebron (17-0, 10 KOs) of Moca, Puerto Rico faces Christian Tapia (15-1, 12 KOs) of Madrid, Spain by way of Guayaquil, Ecuador in a ten-rounder at junior lightweight. As well, Omar Rosario (10-0, 3 KOs) of Caguas, Puerto Rico takes on Jan Carlos Rivera (8-1, 6 KOs) Vieques, Puerto Rico in an eight-rounder at junior welterweight.

Also on the card, Bruce Carrington (7-0, 4 KOs) of Westbury, New York meets Luis Porozo (16-6, 9 KOs) of Santo Domingo, Ecuador in an eight-rounder at featherweight. Plus, Damian Knyba (11-0, 7 KOs) of Bydgoszcz, Poland duels South Jordan, Utah-based Helaman Olguin (9-5-1, 4 KOs) of Mexico in an eight-rounder at heavyweight.

In addition, Jamaine Ortiz (16-1-1, 8 KOs) of Worcester, Massachusetts makes his ring return in a ten-round lightweight bout against Humberto Galindo (14-3-1, 11 KOs) of West Covina, California by way of Tijuana, Mexico. Rounding up the action, Robson Conceicao (17-2, 8 KOs) of Salvador, Brazil squares off against Nicolas Polanco (20-4-1, 11 KOs) of Villa Riva, Dominican Republic in a ten-rounder at super featherweight. The full lineup can be found below.

The date when Josh Taylor vs Teofimo Lopez airs live in Australia is Sunday, June 11.

Taylor vs Lopez tickets

Josh Taylor vs Teofimo Lopez tickets to witness all the action at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, June 10 are on sale.

Taylor vs Lopez tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats, StubHub and TicketNetwork.

How to watch Josh Taylor vs Teofimo Lopez in USA

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Josh Taylor vs Teofimo Lopez live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, June 10. The start time is scheduled for 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 11:30 pm ET / 8:30 pm PT.

How to watch Josh Taylor vs Teofimo Lopez in Australia

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Josh Taylor vs Teofimo Lopez live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, June 11. The start time is scheduled for 12 pm AEST.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 1:30 pm AEST.

How to watch Josh Taylor vs Teofimo Lopez in other countries

Josh Taylor vs Teofimo Lopez international live stream is yet to be confirmed.

Boxing fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Taylor vs Lopez from practically anywhere.

Taylor vs Lopez fight card

The current Taylor vs Lopez lineup can be found below. The finalized fight card is expected to be announced shortly.

Main card

Josh Taylor vs. Teofimo Lopez, 12 rounds, junior welterweight – Taylor’s WBO junior welterweight title

Xander Zayas vs. Ronald Cruz, 10 rounds, junior middleweight

Undercard

Henry Lebron vs. Carlos Ramos, 10 rounds, junior lightweight

Omar Rosario vs. Jan Carlos Rivera, 8 rounds, junior welterweight

Bruce Carrington vs. Luis Porozo, 8 rounds, featherweight

Damian Knyba vs. Helaman Olguin, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Jamaine Ortiz vs. Humberto Galindo, 10 rounds, lightweight

Robson Conceicao vs. Nicolas Polanco, 10 rounds, super featherweight