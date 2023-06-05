Sunny Edwards and Andres Campos square off in the main event at OVO Arena Wembley on Saturday, June 10. The contest features London’s undefeated IBF flyweight champion up against unbeaten challenger of Santiago, Chile. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds. The event airs live on DAZN worldwide (except Australia and New Zealand).

In his previous outing in Sheffield, England last November, Sunny Edwards (19-0, 4 KOs) defeated Felix Alvarado by unanimous decision and made the third successful defense of his title. Andres Campos (15-0, 4 KOs) stopped Dario Ruben Ruiz in the fourth round in January in front of his hometown crowd.

Among other world title bouts, Nina Hughes (5-0, 2 KOs) of Grays, Essex defends her WBA bantamweight belt in a ten-rounder against her British-compatriot Katie Healy (6-0) of Walsall, West Midlands. Plus, IBF super bantamweight champion Cherneka Johnson (15-1, 6 KOs) of Melbourne, Australia by way of Tauranga, New Zealand defends her strap in a ten-rounder against UK’s Ellie Scotney (6-0) of Lewisham, London.

Also on Edwards vs Campos undercard, Cheavon Clarke (5-0, 4 KOs) Gravesend, Kent by way of Montego Bay, Jamaica and David Jamieson (10-2, 7 KOs) of East Kilbride, Scotland meet in a 10-round final eliminator for the British cruiserweight title. In addition, Youssef Khoumari (15-1-1, 6 KOs) of Wembley, London and Reece Bellotti (15-5, 13 KOs) of Watford, Hertfordshire square off in a 10-round British super featherweight title eliminator. The full lineup can be found below.

The date when Sunny Edwards vs Andres Campos airs live in Australia is Sunday, June 11.

How to watch Sunny Edwards vs Andres Campos

Boxing fans can watch Sunny Edwards vs Andres Campos live stream on DAZN. The date is Saturday, June 10. The start time is scheduled for 7 pm BST in the UK, which makes it 2 pm ET / 11 am PT in the United States.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 10 pm BST and 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT, respectively.

How to watch Sunny Edwards vs Andres Campos in Australia

Sunny Edwards vs Andres Campos live stream information for Australia is yet to be confirmed. The date is Sunday, June 11. The start time is scheduled for 4 am AEST.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 7 am AEST.

Boxing fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Edwards vs Campos from practically anywhere.

Edwards vs Campos fight card

The current Edwards vs Campos lineup can be found below. The finalized fight card is expected to be announced shortly.

Sunny Edwards vs. Andres Campos, 12 rounds, flyweight – Edwards’ IBF flyweight title

Nina Hughes vs. Katie Healy, 10 rounds, bantamweight – Hughes’ WBA women’s bantamweight title

Cherneka Johnson vs. Ellie Scotney, 10 rounds, super bantamweight- Johnson’s IBF women’s super bantamweight title

Cheavon Clarke vs. David Jamieson, 10 rounds, cruiserweight – British cruiserweight title eliminator

Youssef Khoumari vs. Reece Bellotti, 10 rounds, super featherweight – British super featherweight title eliminator

Johnny Fisher vs. Emilio Salas, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Shannon Ryan vs. Martina Bernile, 8 rounds, flyweight

George Liddard vs. Nikolas Dzurnak, 6 rounds, middleweight

Muhammad Mustafa Ali vs. TBA, 4 rounds, super bantamweight