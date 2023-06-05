UFC 289: Nunes vs Aldana airs live on pay-per-view from Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC, Canada on Saturday, June 10. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts, headlined by a five-round championship clash. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

The date when UFC 289: Nunes vs Aldana airs live in Australia is Sunday, June 11.

In the main event, two-division UFC champion Amanda Nunes defends her bantamweight title against Irene Aldana. The latter replaced former champion Julianna Pena, who was scheduled to face Nunes in their trilogy fight, but was forced to withdraw due to broken ribs.

35-year-old Nunes (22-5) of Brazil, was in action last July in Dallas, where she scored a unanimous decision against Pena at UFC 277. Coming out victorious from the immediate rematch she reclaimed the 135-pound title. Late 2021 in Las Vegas, “Lioness” was submitted by “The Venezuelan Vixen” in the second round of their first fight.

Aldana (14-6) last fought in September 2022 in Las Vegas, where she knocked out Macy Chiasson in the third round and recorded her second straight victory. In July 2021, the 35-year-old contender from Mexico stopped Yana Kunitskaya in Round 1 also in Las Vegas.

In the co-main event, Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush square off at lightweight. Brazil’s former UFC 155-pound champion Oliveira (33-9, 1 NC) is looking to rebound from the defeat via second-round submission against Islam Makhachev last October in Abu Dhabi, where he dropped the title and got his eleven-win streak snapped. Dariush (22-4-1) of Iran won his previous bout by unanimous decision against Mateusz Gamrot, also at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi, and secured his eighth win in a row.

Also on UFC 289 PPV card a welterweight battle between Mike Malott (9-1-1) of Canada and Adam Fugitt (9-3) of the United States. As well, Dan Ige (16-6) and Nate Landwehr (17-4) meet in an all-American clash at featherweight. Kicking off the action, Marc-Andre Barriault (15-6) of Canada and Eryk Anders (15-7) of the United States duel at middleweight.

The top of UFC 289 preliminary card pits Nassourdine Imavov (12-4) of France against Chris Curtis (30-10) of the United States at middleweight. Also on the card, Miranda Maverick (13-4) of the United States up against Jasmine Jasudavicius (8-2) of Canada at women’s flyweight, Aiemann Zahabi (9-2) of Canada faceoff Aori Qileng (20-9) of China at bantamweight and Kyle Nelson (13-5-1) of Canada versus Blake Bilder (8-0-1) of the United States at featherweight.

Among UFC 289 early prelims, David Dvorak (20-5) of Czech Republic takes on Stephen Erceg (9-1) of Australia at flyweight and Diana Belbita (14-7) of Romania meets Maria Oliveira (13-6) of Brazil at women’s strawweight. The full lineup can be found below.

UFC 289 tickets

UFC 289: Nunes vs Aldana tickets to witness all the action at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on Saturday, June 10 are on sale.

UFC 289 tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

UFC 289: Nunes vs Aldana date and time in USA

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC 289: Nunes vs Aldana live stream on ESPN+ PPV. The date is Saturday, June 10. The start time is 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

The preliminary card starts at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. The early prelims begin at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.

UFC 289: Nunes vs Aldana date and time in Australia

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 289: Nunes vs Aldana live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, June 11. The start time is 12 pm AEST.

The preliminary card starts at 10 am AEST. The early prelims begin at 9 am AEST.

UFC 289 lineup

The full UFC 289: Nunes vs Aldana lineup looks as the following:

Main card

Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana – Nunes’ UFC women’s bantamweight title

Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush

Mike Malott vs. Adam Fugitt

Dan Ige vs. Nate Landwehr

Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Eryk Anders

Preliminary card

Nassourdine Imavov vs. Chris Curtis

Miranda Maverick vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

Aiemann Zahabi vs. Qileng Aori

Kyle Nelson vs. Blake Bilder

Early preliminary card

David Dvorak vs. Stephen Erceg

Diana Belbita vs. Maria Oliveira