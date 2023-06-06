Oscar Collazo officially awarded World Championship belt

The World Boxing Organization (WBO) officially awarded the history-making Oscar “El Pupilo” Collazo (7-0, 5 KOs) his World Championship belt at DISTRITO T-Mobile in his native Puerto Rico. The special belt presentation honored the pugilist for his meteoric rise in the minimumweight division.

Collazo crushed a number of records in his victorious championship fight against former titleholder Melvin “Gringo” Jerusalem on May 27 on the undercard of Rocha vs. Young, including shredding the record for the fastest to become a world champion from Puerto Rico.

Advertisements

Here is what the participants had to say:

Oscar Collazo, WBO minimumweight champion

“I am extremely happy. I see this and I cannot believe it. I have worked very hard to obtain this title. I want to thank my family, my parents, my wife, and my team. To Miguel Cotto Promotions, Golden Boy Promotions and the WBO for leading me the way they have.”

“I am a champion and now I will work harder to defend it for the pride of my family, my town of Villalba and all of Puerto Rico.”

Eric Gomez, President of Golden Boy Promotions

“We are very happy with Oscar Collazo. He is a very special fighter. He made history for Puerto Rico, and we are proud to be a part of it.”

“Soon we will be announcing the details of his first defense here in Puerto Rico.”

Hector Soto, President of Miguel Cotto Promotions

“Oscar is a great and very special fighter. Without a doubt, he is the face of boxing in Puerto Rico.”

“His way of working and training is unique. Oscar is writing his own story.”

Paco Valcarcel, President of the World Boxing Organization

“At the WBO, we are very happy with our new champion, a compatriot from Puerto Rico. He is a very talented young man, and it was demonstrated by defeating and winning the championship over Melvin Jerusalem of the Philippines in convincing fashion.”

“Oscar Collazo is very talented, and we are just seeing him grow.”