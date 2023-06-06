UFC 289: Nunes vs Aldana airs live on PPV from Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on Saturday June 10, which makes it Sunday June 11 in Australia. MMA event features a series of bouts headlined by a five-round championship clash.

On the top of fight card, reigning UFC featherweight and bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes (22-5) of Brazil defends her 135-pound title against No. 5-ranked contender Irene Aldana (14-6) of Mexico. In the co-main event, former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira (33-9, 1 NC) of Brazil faces off No. 4-ranked contender Beneil Dariush (22-4-1) of Iran.

Among other bouts featured on the UFC 289 fight card, Adam Fugitt (9-3) of the United States takes on Mike Malott (9-1-1) of Canada at welterweight. As well, Nate Landwehr (17-4) meets his fellow-American Dan Ige (16-6) at featherweight. Plus, Marc-Andre Barriault (15-6) of Canada goes up against Eryk Anders (15-7) of the United States at middleweight. The full fight card can be found below.

UFC 289 start time in USA, Nunes vs Aldana

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC 289: Nunes vs Aldana live stream on ESPN+ PPV. The date is Saturday, June 10. The time is 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

The PPV price is $79.99. The PPV Package (PPV and ESPN+ Annual) is $124.98, and then $99.99 per year.

The preliminary card begins at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT, following the early prelims kicking off at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT live stream on ESPN+.

UFC 289 start time in Australia, Nunes vs Aldana

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 289: Nunes vs Aldana live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, June 11. The start time is 12 pm AEST / 10 am AWST.

The PPV cost is $59.95. No separate Kayo subscription required to purchase this PPV.

The preliminary card starts at 10 am AEST / 8 am AWST, following the early prelims beginning at 9 am AEST / 7 am AWST live stream on UFC Fight Pass and Kayo.

UFC 289 fight card

The full UFC 289: Nunes vs Aldana fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana – Nunes’ UFC women’s bantamweight title

Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush

Mike Malott vs. Adam Fugitt

Dan Ige vs. Nate Landwehr

Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Eryk Anders

Preliminary card

Nassourdine Imavov vs. Chris Curtis

Miranda Maverick vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

Aiemann Zahabi vs. Qileng Aori

Kyle Nelson vs. Blake Bilder

Early preliminary card

David Dvorak vs. Stephen Erceg

Diana Belbita vs. Maria Oliveira