Rising unbeaten light heavyweight Ali Izmailov has set his sights on the top of the 175-pound division as he hopes to improve his championship credentials with an emphatic victory over fellow unbeaten Charles Foster this Friday, June 9 in the 10-round main event headlining ShoBox: The New Generation live on Showtime from Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, N.Y.

“I’m coming for everyone at 175-pounds,” said the 30-year-old Izmailov. “I plan on making a statement on Friday night. I’m going to showcase my power and boxing ability against a world-rated fighter. When the opportunity for the knockout comes, I’m taking it and I’m ending his night early.”

Izmailov’s confidence is echoed by his renowned trainer John David Jackson and promoter Dmitriy Salita, who both believe he’ll stamp his place in the division in the near future.

“Ali is one of the best fighters I’ve trained with and he has tremendous power that you can only be born with,” said Jackson. “I believe he’s going to be beating Dmitriy Bivol, Artur Beterbiev, Canelo Alvarez, or whoever is holding the world titles when the time comes. Friday night during the Boxing Hall of Fame weekend is the perfect stage for him to make his grand entrance against a very good opponent.”

“I believe that Ali is the best light heavyweight in the world,” said Salita, the President of Salita Promotions. “We’re putting him on the fast-track to success. He’s facing a very experienced and capable opponent who has more than twice the amount of fights as Ali. It’s the perfect fight for him to take the next step on his way to a world title shot.”

‘Like me, he’s looking for a breakout performance’

Izmailov (10-0, 7 KOs) has shown tremendous power in stopping six of his last seven opponents, with his only distance fight in that stretch coming via a 10-round unanimous decision over then-unbeaten Eric Murgui last August. As he’s continued to train with Jackson, Ali Izmailov believes his other boxing attributes have continued to grow and will soon be recognized by the rest of the sport.

“I’m known for my power, but offensive and defensive techniques and my ring IQ have all improved and I’m going to show everyone that on Friday night,” said Izmailov. “John David Jackson has taught me how to train like a professional, and I’ve seen the difference in what I can do. I’m learning every day because of the experience that my coach brings into camp.”

In the 33-year-old Foster (22-0, 12 KOs), Izmailov will face his toughest pro competition to date, as the New Haven, Connecticut-native is unbeaten in his career that dates back to 2011. With both fighters in position to rocket-boost their careers with a win on Friday, Izmailov knows that Foster’s hunger will match his own.

“I know that he’s experienced on this stage and that like me, he’s looking for a breakout performance,” said Izmailov. “I want him to come to fight. I want to give the fans something exciting for as long as he can take it.”

Now just days away from stepping into the ring, Izmailov knows the stakes for this battle of unbeatens and is confident that he’ll live up to the promise that his team sees in his boxing future.

“This is my moment to graduate to the elite level of the light heavyweight division,” said Izmailov. “I’m very grateful to Showtime and to my promoter Salita Promotions. I’ve put in the hard work in training camp and I know that nobody watching is going to be disappointed with what I do in the ring on Friday night.”

In Australia, Ali Izmailov vs Charles Foster airs live on Saturday, June 10.