Search
Bare Knuckle

BKFC 44 fight card: Kai Stewart vs Louie Lopez for featherweight title headlines in Great Falls, Montana

Parviz Iskenderov
Kai Stewart vs Louie Lopez tops BKFC 44 fight card
Kai Stewart | BKFC

BKFC 44 Montana: Stewart vs Lopez

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship returns to Montana this Friday, June 10 with BKFC 44: Stewart vs Lopez, taking place at Pacific Steel & Recycling Four Seasons Arena in Great Falls, MT. The fight card features a series of bouts with the vacant featherweight title contested on the night.

Battling it out in front of their hometown crowd, top-ranked Kai Stewart (3-0) and No. 2-ranked Louie Lopez (3-1) square off in the cross-town rivalry clash with the championship belt at stake.

Advertisements

In the co-featured bout, Great Falls’ Dallas Davison (2-1) takes on Lloyd Mix (1-0) of Missoula, MT at welterweight. Also on the card a welterweight matchup between local Billy Wagner (2-0) and Florida’s Bryce Henry (1-0).

As well, Montana native Sawyer ‘Diesel’ Depee (2-2) meets Gabriel Mota (1-0) of Hammond, IN at cruiserweight. Plus, Las Vegas’ welterweight Jordan Christensen (1-3) faces the promotional newcomer Kerry Lattimer of American Falls, ID.

In addition, Dorian Long makes his BKFC debut against Mark Johnson at lightweight and newcomer Ryan Ibsen duels Dakota Highpine (1-0) at featherweight.

Among the prelims, Koda Greenwood (0-1) takes on Darrick Gates (0-2) at featherweight and Leo Bercier (2-1) goes up against Willie Sears (0-2) at cruiserweight. The current lineup can be found below.

Bare knuckle boxing fans can watch BKFC 44: Stewart vs Lopez live stream on FITE. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT for the main card, following the prelims kicking off an hour earlier.

Watch with FITE+

BKFC 44 Montana fight card

Main card

  • Kai Stewart vs. Louie Lopez – vacant BKFC featherweight title
  • Dallas Davison vs. Lloyd Mix
  • Billy Wagner vs. Bryce Henry
  • Sawyer Depee vs. Gabriel Mota
  • Jordan Christensen vs. Kerry Lattimer
  • Dorian Long vs. Mark Johnson
  • Ryan Ibsen vs. Dakota Highpine

Prelims

  • Koda Greenwood vs. Darrick Gates
  • Leo Bercier vs. Willie Sears

In the UK and Australia, BKFC 44: Stewart vs Lopez airs live on Saturday, June 10.

Advertisements

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
Bare KnuckleNews

Add a comment

Related

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097