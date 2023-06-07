Kai Stewart vs Louie Lopez tops BKFC 44 fight card

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship returns to Montana this Friday, June 10 with BKFC 44: Stewart vs Lopez, taking place at Pacific Steel & Recycling Four Seasons Arena in Great Falls, MT. The fight card features a series of bouts with the vacant featherweight title contested on the night.

Battling it out in front of their hometown crowd, top-ranked Kai Stewart (3-0) and No. 2-ranked Louie Lopez (3-1) square off in the cross-town rivalry clash with the championship belt at stake.

In the co-featured bout, Great Falls’ Dallas Davison (2-1) takes on Lloyd Mix (1-0) of Missoula, MT at welterweight. Also on the card a welterweight matchup between local Billy Wagner (2-0) and Florida’s Bryce Henry (1-0).

As well, Montana native Sawyer ‘Diesel’ Depee (2-2) meets Gabriel Mota (1-0) of Hammond, IN at cruiserweight. Plus, Las Vegas’ welterweight Jordan Christensen (1-3) faces the promotional newcomer Kerry Lattimer of American Falls, ID.

In addition, Dorian Long makes his BKFC debut against Mark Johnson at lightweight and newcomer Ryan Ibsen duels Dakota Highpine (1-0) at featherweight.

Among the prelims, Koda Greenwood (0-1) takes on Darrick Gates (0-2) at featherweight and Leo Bercier (2-1) goes up against Willie Sears (0-2) at cruiserweight. The current lineup can be found below.

Bare knuckle boxing fans can watch BKFC 44: Stewart vs Lopez live stream on FITE. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT for the main card, following the prelims kicking off an hour earlier.

BKFC 44 Montana fight card

Main card

Kai Stewart vs. Louie Lopez – vacant BKFC featherweight title

Dallas Davison vs. Lloyd Mix

Billy Wagner vs. Bryce Henry

Sawyer Depee vs. Gabriel Mota

Jordan Christensen vs. Kerry Lattimer

Dorian Long vs. Mark Johnson

Ryan Ibsen vs. Dakota Highpine

Prelims

Koda Greenwood vs. Darrick Gates

Leo Bercier vs. Willie Sears

In the UK and Australia, BKFC 44: Stewart vs Lopez airs live on Saturday, June 10.