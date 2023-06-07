Fight Towns with Stephen Jackson: Houston – full episode

Showtime Sports has released the Houston edition of its new digital series, Fight Towns with Stephen Jackson, where the 2003 NBA champion and co-host of the popular show All The Smoke takes a deeper dive into the lives of the sport’s most talented boxers to learn their stories inside and outside the ring while unpacking the history, culture and icons that make up the cities the athletes call home.

After showcasing the historic boxing city of Philadelphia in the series’ first installment, Jackson next visits the emerging talent hub of Houston, the home to undisputed 154-pound world champion Jermell Charlo, WBC Middleweight Champion Jermall Charlo, WBC Super Lightweight Champion Regis Prograis, WBC Super Featherweight Champion O’Shaquie Foster and former IBF Junior Middleweight Champion and ShoBox analyst Raul Marquez to discover the grit and soul that makes “The Bayou City” a cradle of champions.

Advertisements

The episode is also a homecoming for Jackson, a proud Texas native who was born in Houston and grew up in Port Arthur.

Episode two opens as Jackson visits the gym of Jermell Charlo’s Hall of Fame trainer, Ronnie Shields, to watch a workout session with rising star David Morrell and hit the heavy bag with Jermell and Shields.

The All The Smoke host later drops into a high-end clothing store to do some shopping and get style tips from Jermall. Jackson then heads off to check out Marquez’s gym before the two share some authentic Mexican cuisine at the former champ’s local favorite eatery.

The next stop on the itinerary is the home and “personal paradise” of rising superstar, Regis Prograis, where he and Jackson get into the age-old debate of who is the greatest basketball player of all time – Michael Jordan or LeBron James – while playing hoops.

A little later, Foster drops in to join the pair of world-class athletes to chat about what it’s like to be a world champion. The episode wraps up as all six luminaries gather to debate who is the face of boxing at a local restaurant.

Fight Towns adds to a growing list of unfiltered, unscripted and provocative content on Showtime Sports digital platforms including the award-winning video podcasts All The Smoke and Morning Kombat, and KG Certified.