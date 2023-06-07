Jake Paul to star in & executive produce his first foray into feature films

Mandalay Pictures and Wonder Street announce they will partner with international superstar Jake Paul on a feature film project. The multi-hyphenate talent who has achieved immense success in various industries including social media, boxing, entrepreneurship, and entertainment, is making his first foray into feature films. In the film’s fictional setting, Jake will star as a small-town youth rising to international fame through combat sports.

“Jake continues to make an indelible imprint on today’s youth with his exuberance and business savvy. He is the blueprint of the new breed of entrepreneur, using social media as a platform to bring his brand to global audiences. Like many other superstar content creators, Jake cracked the code to attract an audience that generates hundreds of millions of dollars of revenue while also delivering his story in a way that connects directly with audiences of all ages,” says producer David Zelon.

“I’m thrilled to be partnering with Mandalay Pictures and Wonder Street on my first feature film project,” said Jake Paul. “Both companies have proven track records of producing high-quality content that resonates with audiences, and I couldn’t be more excited to work with such talented and experienced teams. As someone who has always believed in pushing boundaries and taking risks, I can’t wait to bring this unique story and my brand to the big screen. This is just the beginning of an exciting new chapter in my career.”

“Jake Paul is a dynamic and multi-talented superstar who has captured the attention of millions with his larger-than-life personality, unapologetic approach to life, and relentless pursuit of success,” said executive producer Nakisa Bidarian. “Whether he’s making waves in the boxing ring, taking the world by storm with his viral content, or pushing the boundaries of what’s possible as an entrepreneur, Jake is a true force to be reckoned with. With his fearless attitude and unwavering determination, he is a trailblazer for a new generation, inspiring others to dream big and never give up on their ambitions.”

The movie will be produced by Mandalay’s David Zelon and Wonder Street’s Craig Baumgarten. Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian will serve as executive producers.

Mandalay Pictures is a division of Mandalay Entertainment. Recently released films include AIR starring Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, and Big George Foreman starring Forest Whitaker.

Jake Paul is one of the most successful and iconic content creators in the world, who has rapidly transcended the media ecosystem into mainstream notoriety. Paul leveraged his worldwide reach to enter professional boxing to quickly become one of the most talked about fighters in the sport and co-founded Most Valuable Promotions, a boxing promotion company that was nominated for the prestigious Sports Breakthrough of the Year by Sports Business Journal in 2022. Before Paul became a mainstream celebrity and multi-hyphenate talent, he got his start on the Disney Channel series “Bizaardvark.”

Now, at just 26 years old, Paul is one of the most searched people on Google, has one of the largest followings on YouTube, and has amassed over 70 million followers across his digital platforms. In 2022, he launched Betr, the first direct-to-consumer micro-betting focused sports betting and media company, and hosts a weekly talk show titled BS w/ Jake Paul show.

One of Vine’s original and most prolific personalities, Paul has since created a media empire via branded content, collaborations, and his lucrative boxing career. Not defined by any single category, Paul continues to pursue various endeavors in sports, entertainment, music, business, fashion, and finance.