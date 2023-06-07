UFC 289: Nunes vs Aldana features a series of MMA bouts with a bantamweight title contested in the main event at Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The date and time when the fight card airs live on pay-per-view in Australia is Sunday, June 11 at 12 pm AEST.

In the five-round main event, current UFC featherweight and two-time bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes of Brazil defends her 135-pound crown against No. 5-ranked contender Irene Aldana of Mexico. In her previous bout last July, Nunes (22-5) defeated Julianna Pena in their immediate rematch, took the revenge and reclaimed her title. Aldana (14-6) was in action last September, when she stopped Macy Chiasson in Round 3 and secured her second win in a row.

The co-main event is a three-round battle between former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira (33-9, 1 NC) of Brazil and No. 4-ranked contender Beneil Dariush (22-4-1) of Iran. Also on the card, Mike Malott (9-1-1) of Canada and Adam Fugitt (9-3) of the United States square off at welterweight.

Plus, Dan Ige (16-6) and Nate Landwehr (17-4) meet in an-all-American clash at featherweight. Kicking off the action, Marc-Andre Barriault (15-6) of Canada and Eryk Anders (15-7) of the United States duel at middleweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch UFC 289: Nunes vs Aldana in Australia

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 289: Nunes vs Aldana live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, June 11. The start time is scheduled for 12 pm AEST. The PPV cost is $59.95.

The preliminary card starts at 10 am AEST. The early preliminary card begins at 9 am AEST.

UFC 289 Sydney time (AEST)

UFC 289: Nunes vs Aldana start time in Sydney, NSW is scheduled for Sunday, June 11 at 12 pm AEST.

The preliminary card begins at 10 am AEST. The early preliminary card starts at 9 am AEST.

UFC 289 Perth time (AWST)

UFC 289: Nunes vs Aldana start time in Perth, WA is scheduled for Sunday, June 11 at 10 am AWST.

The preliminary card begins at 8 am AWST. The early preliminary card starts at 7 am AWST.

UFC 289 fight card

The full UFC 289: Nunes vs Aldana fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana – Nunes’ UFC women’s bantamweight title

Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush

Mike Malott vs. Adam Fugitt

Dan Ige vs. Nate Landwehr

Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Eryk Anders

Preliminary card

Nassourdine Imavov vs. Chris Curtis

Miranda Maverick vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

Aiemann Zahabi vs. Qileng Aori

Kyle Nelson vs. Blake Bilder

Early preliminary card

David Dvorak vs. Stephen Erceg

Diana Belbita vs. Maria Oliveira