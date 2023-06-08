Undefeated Jaime Munguia (41-0, 32 KOs) and Sergiy Derevyanchenko (14-4, 10 KOs) battle it out live on DAZN from Toyota Arena in Ontario, California on Saturday, June 10. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference, preview their bout and go face to face.

The contest features Munguia, former WBO super welterweight world champion of Tijuana, Mexico, up against Derevyanchenko, top contender of Feodosiya, Ukraine. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 10 rounds bout at super middleweight.

In the co-main event, Las Vegas-based Shane Mosley Jr (19-4, 10 KOs) of Panoma, CA takes on D’Mitrius Ballard (21-1-1, 13 KOs) of Temple Hills, Maryland. The bout is scheduled for ten rounds at middleweight.

Also on the card, a ten-round super bantamweight bout between Mexico’s former two-division world champion Mariana Juarez (55-12-4, 19 KOs) and her compatriot Mayeli Flores (9-1-1, 3 KOs). In addition, Rialto, California-based Ricardo Sandoval (21-2, 16 KOs) of Montclair, California takes on Rocco Santomauro (22-1, 6 KOs) of Duarte, California in a ten-rounder at flyweight.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, June 11.

