Undefeated Josh Taylor (19-0, 13 KOs) and Teofimo Lopez (18-1, 13 KOs) battle it out live on ESPN+ from The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, June 10. Two days ahead of the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference, preview their bout and come face to face.

Taylor, former undisputed junior welterweight champion and current WBO titleholder of Edinburgh, Scotland, defends his belt against Lopez, former unified lightweight champion of Brooklyn. The world championship bout is scheduled for twelve rounds.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, June 11 on Main Event on Kayo.

In the co-main event, San Juan, Puerto Rico’s Xander Zayas (15-0, 10 KOs) takes on Ronald Cruz (18-2-1, 12 KOs) of Los Angeles. The junior middleweight bout is scheduled for ten rounds with the second annual Miguel Cotto Award up for grabs.

Also on the card is a ten-round junior lightweight contest between Henry Lebron (17-0, 10 KOs) of Moca, Puerto Rico and Carlos Ramos (17-2, 10 KOs) of Madrid, Spain by way of Guayaquil, Ecuador. In addition, Jan Carlos Rivera (8-1, 6 KOs) Vieques, Puerto Rico faces Omar Rosario (10-0, 3 KOs) of Caguas, Puerto Rico in an eight-rounder at junior welterweight.

