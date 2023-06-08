Sunny Edwards (19-0, 4 KOs) and Andres Campos (15-0, 4 KOs) square off live on DAZN from OVO Arena Wembley on Saturday, June 10. Two days ahead of the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference, preview their bout and come face to face.

Edwards, undefeated IBF flyweight champion of London, defends his title against Campos, unbeaten challenger of Santiago, Chile. The world championship bout is scheduled for twelve rounds.

In the co-main event, Nina Hughes (5-0, 2 KOs) of Grays, Essex defends her WBA bantamweight belt against British-compatriot Katie Healy (6-0) of Walsall, West Midlands. The contest is scheduled for ten rounds.

Also on the card, IBF super bantamweight champion Cherneka Johnson (15-1, 6 KOs) defends her strap in a ten-round world championship bout against Ellie Scotney (6-0). In addition, David Jamieson (10-2, 7 KOs) takes on Cheavon Clarke (5-0, 4 KOs) in a ten-round final eliminator for the British cruiserweight title. Plus, Reece Bellotti (15-5, 13 KOs) and Youssef Khoumari (15-1-1, 6 KOs) battle it out in a ten-round British super featherweight title eliminator.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, June 11 on Fox Sports.

