Search
Boxing

Flores vs Santibanes results, start time, live stream, how to watch, full fight card

Newswire

Golden Boy Fight Night

Manuel Flores (15-0, 11 KOs) and Walter Santibanes (11-2, 2 KOs) battle it out live stream on DAZN from Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA on Thursday, June 8. The contest pits Coachella Valley’s undefeated bantamweight up against opponent of Phoenix, Arizona. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds. The pair squares off on the top of Golden Boy Fight Night card.

In Australia, the fight airs live on Friday, June 9.

Advertisements

In the ten-round featherweight co-main event, former two-division world champion Jelena Mrdjenovich of Hay River, Canada makes her ring return against former world title challenger Calista Silgado of Santiago, Colombia. Also on the card, Daniel Garcia (5-0, 4 KOs) of Denver, Colorado faces Luis May (22-16-1, 8 KOs) of Yucatan, Mexico in a six-rounder at heavyweight.

Plus, Patricio Manuel (2-0) of Santa Monica, California takes on Alexander Gutierrez (0-1) of Murrieta, California in a four-rounder at lightweight. In addition, Gael Cabrera of Sonora, Mexico makes his pro boxing debut against Ulises Rosales (0-6) of Guadalajara, Mexico in a four-rounder at super bantamweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Manuel Flores vs Walter Santibanes

United States

Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Thursday, June 8
Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

UK and Australia

Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Friday, June 9
Time: 2 am BST / 11 am AEST

Flores vs Santibanes fight card

Get Flores vs Santibanes full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

  • Manuel Flores vs. Walter Santibanes, 10 rounds, bantamweight
  • Jelena Mrdjenovich vs. Calista Silgado, 10 rounds, featherweight
  • Daniel Garcia vs. Luis May, 6 rounds, heavyweight
  • Patricio Manuel vs. Alexander Gutierrez, 4 rounds, lightweight
  • Gael Cabrera vs. Ulises Rosales, 4 rounds, super bantamweight

Manuel Flores vs Walter Santibanes results

Advertisements

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsResults

Add a comment

Related

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097