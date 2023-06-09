Manuel Flores (15-0, 11 KOs) and Walter Santibanes (11-2, 2 KOs) battle it out live stream on DAZN from Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA on Thursday, June 8. The contest pits Coachella Valley’s undefeated bantamweight up against opponent of Phoenix, Arizona. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds. The pair squares off on the top of Golden Boy Fight Night card.

In Australia, the fight airs live on Friday, June 9.

In the ten-round featherweight co-main event, former two-division world champion Jelena Mrdjenovich of Hay River, Canada makes her ring return against former world title challenger Calista Silgado of Santiago, Colombia. Also on the card, Daniel Garcia (5-0, 4 KOs) of Denver, Colorado faces Luis May (22-16-1, 8 KOs) of Yucatan, Mexico in a six-rounder at heavyweight.

Plus, Patricio Manuel (2-0) of Santa Monica, California takes on Alexander Gutierrez (0-1) of Murrieta, California in a four-rounder at lightweight. In addition, Gael Cabrera of Sonora, Mexico makes his pro boxing debut against Ulises Rosales (0-6) of Guadalajara, Mexico in a four-rounder at super bantamweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Manuel Flores vs Walter Santibanes

United States

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Thursday, June 8

Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

UK and Australia

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Friday, June 9

Time: 2 am BST / 11 am AEST

Flores vs Santibanes fight card

Get Flores vs Santibanes full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Manuel Flores vs. Walter Santibanes, 10 rounds, bantamweight

Jelena Mrdjenovich vs. Calista Silgado, 10 rounds, featherweight

Daniel Garcia vs. Luis May, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Patricio Manuel vs. Alexander Gutierrez, 4 rounds, lightweight

Gael Cabrera vs. Ulises Rosales, 4 rounds, super bantamweight

Manuel Flores vs Walter Santibanes results