Undefeated unified WBC, WBA and IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr and unbeaten WBO 147-pound world champion Terence Crawford battle it out for the undisputed title at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 29. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 12 rounds bout live on Showtime PPV in the United States. Kicking off the promo for the event, a two-city coast-to-coast press tour has been announced today.

In Australia, Spence Jr vs Crawford airs live on Sunday, July 30. Live stream is expected on Main Event on Kayo.

The first press conference is held on Tuesday, June 13 at The Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles, where the fighters preview their bout and go face to face for the very first time.

The second press conference takes place at Palladium Times Square in New York on Wednesday, June 14.

The winner of Spence Jr vs Crawford showdown is set to become the first undisputed welterweight world champion in the four-belt era, and could emerge as the sport’s No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter.

Tickets for the event can be purchased through TicketNetwork and Vivid Seats.