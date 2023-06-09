Jaime Munguia vs Sergiy Derevyanchenko weigh-in results

Undefeated Jaime Munguia (41-0, 32 KOs) and Sergiy Derevyanchenko (14-4, 10 KOs) square off live on DAZN from Toyota Arena in Ontario, California on Saturday, June 10. The contest features Munguia, former WBO super welterweight world champion of Tijuana, Mexico, up against Derevyanchenko, top contender of Feodosiya, Ukraine. The bout is scheduled for ten rounds at super middleweight. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, June 11.

Advertisements

In the co-main event, D’Mitrius Ballard (21-1-1, 13 KOs) faces Shane Mosley Jr (19-4, 10 KOs) in a ten-rounder at middleweight. Also on the card, former two-division world champion Mariana Juarez (55-12-4, 19 KOs) takes on Mayeli Flores (9-1-1, 3 KOs) in a ten-rounder at super bantamweight. Plus, Rocco Santomauro (22-1, 6 KOs) and Ricardo Sandoval (21-2, 16 KOs) battle it out in a ten-rounder at flyweight.

Get Munguia vs Derevyanchenko full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Munguia vs Derevyanchenko fight card

Main card

Jaime Munguia vs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko, 10 rounds, super middleweight

Shane Mosley Jr vs. D’Mitrius Ballard, 10 rounds, middleweight

Mariana Juarez vs. Mayeli Flores, 10 rounds, super bantamweight

Ricardo Sandoval vs. Rocco Santomauro, 10 rounds, flyweight

Undercard

Jorge Chavez vs. Christian Lorenzo, 6 rounds, super featherweight

Anthony Saldivar vs. Jerome Clayton, 4 rounds, super welterweight