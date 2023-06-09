Search
Jaime Munguia vs Sergiy Derevyanchenko weigh-in results

Munguia vs Derevyanchenko: 10-round super middleweight bout at Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA

Undefeated Jaime Munguia (41-0, 32 KOs) and Sergiy Derevyanchenko (14-4, 10 KOs) square off live on DAZN from Toyota Arena in Ontario, California on Saturday, June 10. The contest features Munguia, former WBO super welterweight world champion of Tijuana, Mexico, up against Derevyanchenko, top contender of Feodosiya, Ukraine. The bout is scheduled for ten rounds at super middleweight. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, June 11.

In the co-main event, D’Mitrius Ballard (21-1-1, 13 KOs) faces Shane Mosley Jr (19-4, 10 KOs) in a ten-rounder at middleweight. Also on the card, former two-division world champion Mariana Juarez (55-12-4, 19 KOs) takes on Mayeli Flores (9-1-1, 3 KOs) in a ten-rounder at super bantamweight. Plus, Rocco Santomauro (22-1, 6 KOs) and Ricardo Sandoval (21-2, 16 KOs) battle it out in a ten-rounder at flyweight.

Get Munguia vs Derevyanchenko full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Munguia vs Derevyanchenko fight card

Main card

  • Jaime Munguia vs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko, 10 rounds, super middleweight
  • Shane Mosley Jr vs. D’Mitrius Ballard, 10 rounds, middleweight
  • Mariana Juarez vs. Mayeli Flores, 10 rounds, super bantamweight
  • Ricardo Sandoval vs. Rocco Santomauro, 10 rounds, flyweight

Undercard

  • Jorge Chavez vs. Christian Lorenzo, 6 rounds, super featherweight
  • Anthony Saldivar vs. Jerome Clayton, 4 rounds, super welterweight
