Undefeated junior welterweight champion and current WBO titleholder Josh Taylor (19-0, 13 KOs) defends his belt against former unified lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez (18-1, 13 KOs) at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, June 10. Ahead of their 12-round world championship main event bout live on ESPN+, the fighters hosted a final pre-fight press conference.

Also partaking in the press conference were Xander Zayas (15-0, 10 KOs) and Ronald Cruz (18-2-1, 12 KOs), who square off in the co-main event. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at junior middleweight.

As well, lightweight Jamaine Ortiz (16-1-1, 8 KOs), who faces Humberto Galindo (14-3-1, 11 KOs), junior lightweight Henry Lebron (17-0, 10 KOs), who takes on Carlos Ramos (17-2, 10 KOs), heavyweight Damian Knyba (11-0, 7 KOs), who meets Helaman Olguin (9-5-1, 4 KOs) and featherweight Bruce Carrington (7-0, 4 KOs), who battles Luis Porozo (16-6, 9 KOs). Plus, unbeaten junior welterweight Omar Rosario (10-0, 3 KOs), who duels his fellow Puerto Rican Jan Carlos Rivera (8-1, 6 KOs).

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, June 11 on Main Event on Kayo.

Here is what the press conference participants had to say:

Josh Taylor

“He means what he says, and I mean what I say. There is genuine dislike here. He’s been disrespectful. I’m going to make him pay for his words on Saturday. I can’t wait to get in there. You will see a Josh Taylor win, possibly by KO, and nice and early as well.”

“I know he’s a good fighter. The version that beat Lomachenko is a very good fighter. That’s the version I’m preparing for. It’s all about your preparation. I’ve prepared diligently and to the best of my ability. You’ll see the best of me on Saturday night.”

“This is dream come true. You always dream of coming stateside and fighting in venues like this. This is the ‘Mecca of Boxing’, Madison Square Garden. I can’t wait to get in there to make this dream become a reality, and this clown here is in my way.”

Teofimo Lopez

“What is ‘The Takeover’ if he doesn’t take over the guys that are the kingpins of the division? So, when it comes to Josh Taylor and the junior welterweights, he is the guy. That’s the guy that you have to beat to be the greatest. That’s what we aim for all the time.”

Josh Taylor and Teofimo Lopez had to be separated at the final press conference ahead of their bout at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, USA on June 10, 2023 | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

“I worked my a** off. Eleven weeks of camp. This is going to be the best version of me. Practice makes improvement. We’ve improved since my last fight. We’re ready to put on a show. I’m going to be a two-time lineal world champion.”

“I’m excited about this. This is like a dream come true. What more can you really shoot for? Nobody has really called out Josh Taylor. Who knows why? Maybe because he beat everyone already. But I’m here. I’m here to come in there and take everything that you’ve got.”

Xander Zayas

“This is the first time that I will fight during Puerto Rican Day Parade weekend. I’m excited for this one. It’s awesome to see all these different cultures come together and bring an excellent show to MSG and to New York. I’m ready to put on a show for all of my Puerto Rican fans Saturday night.”

Xander Zayas and Ronald Cruz at the press conference ahead of their bout at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, USA on June 10, 2023 | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

“He is motivated. He’s been waiting for this opportunity his whole life. So, I expect him to come out and try to put on a show. When the fight got postponed, we contacted Top Rank and said that this is the opponent we wanted to fight. They allowed me to do that, and now here we are. I’m excited to showcase what we have been working on.”

Ronald Cruz

Xander Zayas and Ronald Cruz go face to face at the press conference ahead of their bout at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, USA on June 10, 2023 | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

“I’m beyond excited. This is an opportunity I’ve been waiting for my whole life. I’ve been preparing really hard. I can’t wait. I’m excited to go out there and have fun. I’ve spent a lot of years getting to this point. I’ve been in the ring with great world champions like Mike Tyson, Sergey Lipinets and Janibek Alimkhanuly. It’s my time. I can’t wait to get in there.”

Jamaine Ortiz

Jamaine Ortiz at the press conference ahead of his bout against Humberto Galindo at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, USA on June 10, 2023 | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

“I’m very excited to make a statement here at Top Rank and be one of the top competitors here and chase a world title. I don’t really listen to media during fight week. I’m just focused on my opponent, my training and what I have to do on Saturday to come out victorious. After that, we can talk about my plans. Every opponent has his set of challenges. Humberto Galindo is a power hitter, so I have to stay sharp and focused.”

Robson Conceicao

Robson Conceicao at the press conference ahead of his bout against Nicolas Polanco at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, USA on June 10, 2023 | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

“I like to take things one step at a time in my career. I’m just going to focus on this fight. Nicolas Polanco is a great fighter. I’m super confident that I’m going to put on a great show this Saturday. After that, I want to fight Oscar Valdez again because I still to this day don’t understand how I lost that fight.”

Bruce Carrington

Bruce Carrington at the press conference ahead of his bout against Luis Porozo at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, USA on June 10, 2023 | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

“It’s always special to be here because I get to perform in front of my family, my friends and my fans. This is home. It’s also the ‘Mecca of Boxing.’ It’s always a great opportunity to get to fight here.”

Henry Lebron

Henry Lebron at the press conference ahead of his bout against Carlos Ramos at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, USA on June 10, 2023 | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

“This is the second time that I am on a card like this at a place where many great fighters have performed. I will give 100 percent on Saturday. We moved to Florida to train for this fight. It has been a super good training camp. We worked with Javiel Centeno. We worked hard, and you are going to see the result.”

Damian Knyba

Damian Knyba at the press conference ahead of his bout against Helaman Olguin at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, USA on June 10, 2023 | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

“I’m extremely proud of my heritage and where I come from. The Polish people are waiting for the next Andrew Golota, and I hope that’s going to be me. Getting to a world title is a process for me. I didn’t have a long amateur career. We have a great plan. I think in about three or four years I’ll be reaching my prime, and I’ll be ready to attack.”

Omar Rosario

Omar Rosario at the press conference ahead of his bout against Jan Carlos Rivera at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, USA on June 10, 2023 | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

“This is my second time fighting here at MSG during Puerto Rican Day Parade weekend. I am ready to make a statement and demonstrate that I am the future of the 140-pound division. Fighting in New York is like fighting in Puerto Rico because a lot of Puerto Ricans are coming to MSG. Last year, I felt the energy, and I like it. I know that Saturday night will be the same.”

