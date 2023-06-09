Josh Taylor vs Teofimo Lopez weigh-in results

Undefeated Josh Taylor (19-0, 13 KOs) and Teofimo Lopez (18-1, 13 KOs) square off live on ESPN+ from The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, June 10. Taylor, former undisputed junior welterweight champion and current WBO titleholder of Edinburgh, Scotland, defends his belt against Lopez, former unified lightweight champion of Brooklyn. The world championship bout is scheduled for twelve rounds. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, June 11 on Main Event on Kayo.

In the co-main event, Xander Zayas (15-0, 10 KOs) and Ronald Cruz (18-2-1, 12 KOs) battle it out in a ten-rounder at junior middleweight with the second annual Miguel Cotto Award at stake. Also on the card, Henry Lebron (17-0, 10 KOs) and Carlos Ramos (17-2, 10 KOs) face off in a ten-rounder at junior lightweight. In addition, Jan Carlos Rivera (8-1, 6 KOs) takes on Omar Rosario (10-0, 3 KOs) in an eight-rounder at junior welterweight.

Get Taylor vs Lopez full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Taylor vs Lopez fight card

Main card

Josh Taylor vs. Teofimo Lopez, 12 rounds, junior welterweight – Taylor’s WBO junior welterweight title

Xander Zayas vs. Ronald Cruz, 10 rounds, junior middleweight

Undercard

Henry Lebron vs. Carlos Ramos, 10 rounds, junior lightweight

Omar Rosario vs. Jan Carlos Rivera, 8 rounds, junior welterweight

Bruce Carrington vs. Luis Porozo, 8 rounds, featherweight

Damian Knyba vs. Helaman Olguin, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Jamaine Ortiz vs. Humberto Galindo, 10 rounds, lightweight

Robson Conceicao vs. Nicolas Polanco, 10 rounds, super featherweight