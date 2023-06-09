PFL 4: Loughnane vs Pinedo airs live stream from Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta, GA on Thursday, June 8. The fight card features a series of bouts in the featherweight and light heavyweight classes, kicking off the 2023 Regular Season.
In the main event, 2022 PFL featherweight champion Brendan Loughnane of the United Kingdom goes up against Jesus Pinedo of Peru. In the co-main event, 2021 PFL featherweight champion Movlid Khaybulaev takes on Tyler Diamond of the United States.
Also on the card, Marthin Hamlet of Norway meets Sam Kei of Tonga at light heavyweight. As well, Bubba Jenkins of the United States faces Jo Sungbin of South Korea at featherweight. In addition, Joshua Silveira of the United States and Delan Monte of Brazil duel at light heavyweight. The full lineup can be found below.
In Australia, the event airs live on Friday, June 9.
How to watch PFL 4: Loughnane vs Pinedo
United States
Broadcast: ESPN+
Date: Thursday, June 8
Time: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT
Prelims: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT
Australia
Broadcast: Stan Sport
Date: Friday, June 9
Time: 12 pm AEST
Prelims: 9 am AEST
MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream PFL 4: Loughnane vs Pinedo from practically anywhere.
PFL 4 results
Get PFL 4: Loughnane vs Pinedo full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main card
- Brendan Loughnane vs. Jesus Pinedo
- Movlid Khaybulaev vs. Tyler Diamond
- Marthin Hamlet vs. Sam Kei
- Bubba Jenkins vs. Jo Sungbin
- Josh Silveira vs. Delan Monte
Preliminary card
- Marlon Moraes vs. Gabriel Braga
- Ty Flores vs. Daniel Spohn
- Chris Wade vs. Ryoji Kudo
- Impa Kasanganay vs. Tim Caron
- Taylor Johnson vs. Andrew Sanchez
- Abigail Montes vs. Brandy Hester
- Alexei Pergande vs. Akeem Bashir