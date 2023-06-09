Jaime Munguia (41-0, 32 KOs) and Sergiy Derevyanchenko (14-4, 10 KOs) battle it out live on DAZN from Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA on Saturday, June 10. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 12 rounds bout at super middleweight. The WBC ‘Silver’ title is on the line. Ahead of their clash, former world champion from Mexico and former world title challenger from Ukraine, hosted the final press conference.

Also partaking in the press conference were D’Mitrius Ballard (21-1-1, 13KOs) and Shane Mosley Jr (19-4, 10 KOs). The pair squares off in the 10-round co-main event bout with the NABO middleweight title at stake.

As well, the undercard fighters, Anthony Saldivar (3-0, 1 KOs), who faces Jerome Clayton (2-1-1, 2 KOs) in a four-rounder at super welterweight, Jorge Chavez (6-0, 5 KOs), who takes on Christian Lorenzo (3-4, 1 KO) in a six-rounder at super featherweight, and Ricardo Sandoval (21-2, 16 KOs), who duels Rocco Santomauro (22-1, 6 KOs) in a ten-rounder at flyweight. Plus, President of Golden Boy Promotions Eric Gomez, Hall of Famer and Golden Boy partner Bernard Hopkins, and President of Zanfer Boxing Fernando Beltran.

Here is what the participants had to say:

Jaime Munguia

“This fight is a good fight for us and for the fans. Without a doubt, he is a great rival to measure myself against and know where I am at in the division.”

“Without a doubt, this is the toughest fight of my career.”

“This will be a great fight, a great war. I trained really hard for this event, and this fight will be exciting with many punches and Arriba Mexico!”

Sergiy Derevyanchenko

“I took this fight because Munguia is a tough fighter. I wanted this fight; it’s a tough fight; I want to fight tough fighters.”

“I do not worry about Munguia or his team overlooking me. That is a problem for Munguia and his team; that’s their problem, not mine. I am focused on the fight, so on Saturday, we will see.”

Eric Gomez

“There are very few shows that get us excited, and I am happy to say that this is one of those fights that gets us excited, as promoters. I’m gonna say it right now: this is going to be ‘fight of the year.'”

“These guys styles match up perfectly, and there’s going to be non-stop action on Saturday. I want to thank Keith Connolly and team Derevyanchenko for taking this fight. I know you had other opportunities, but you said ‘no, let’s do it.’ In reality, you know, Sergiy should be undefeated. Many can make the argument because he lost some really, really close fights against top fighters. The who’s who in boxing. So I want to commend you, and thank you. (To Derevyanchenko) I know you’ll bring your A-game.”

“Munguia has been knocking on the door for a big fight. A lot of the other champions are making excuses and do not want to give him an opportunity. They have other plans. But Munguia keeps grinding, he keeps grinding, and he keeps winning, and proving to the world that he belongs on the main stage of boxing.”

Bernard Hopkins

“Do not just look at this fight as just a fight, look at it as a fight to get to the next big fight, the next level that you might want in the future or now.”

“There’s a lot of talent here on this stage, and I know from experience, that there are champions and legends brewing. But take it one step at a time. Throw punches, be smart, be safe, but put it all on the line because.”

Fernando Beltran

“It’s a real pleasure to be here in Ontario. This is a beautiful arena, Toyota Arena. We know it will be sold out because people know these two great fighters.”

“Jaime is the pride of Mexico, and we are very happy to promote him and be with him since the beginning of his career. I am very excited to see him against the great fighter, Sergiy Derevyanchenko. He’s a great fighter, and everybody knows it. Everybody wanted to see him against Munguia in a battle like this one. I believe this is going to be a sensational fight, because our audience and all the people who are gonna be here are gonna be excited about seeing both these fighters.”

Shane Mosley Jr

“D’Metrius Ballard is an excellent opponent. He’s his only loss was to the man on the left of me, Jaime Munguia. So he’s a great fighter. I am ready to show my skills and show what I’ve improved on, and show that I’m on my way to being a middleweight champion.”

“I’m not saying I want to be, I’m saying I’m going to be the middleweight champion. The confidence starts here (pointing to his head). If [I] don’t believe it, who else is gonna believe so, I believe it. I will be a middleweight champion of the world.”

D’Mitrius Ballard

“I think fighting against Shane Mosley Jr. is a perfect opportunity for me coming after my first defeat against Jaime a year ago. He’s coming off back-to-back wins, impressive wins, and I feel like it’s a perfect opportunity for me to get my name back in the middleweight contender list and continue my dreams and aspirations of becoming a world champion.”

Anthony Saldivar

I was born and raised here in Ontario, California. Funny fact, I used to work here at Toyota Arena, so fighting here is a blessing, and I feel very privileged and honored. So come Saturday Saturday I’ll be putting on a big show.

Jorge Chavez

I would like to take the opportunity to thank Oscar, Eric, Golden Boy Promotions, SOA, and of course, Bernard for giving me the opportunity to fight on June 10th. Expect great things from me, always.

Ricardo Sandoval

“I’m very, very blessed to be fighting at the Toyota Arena, being close to home in front of my family, friends, and supporters. I want to thank SOA and Abraham, Oscar, and Eric Gomez for the opportunity for giving me a platform to showcase my skills. I trained really hard for this fight and I guarantee an action-packed fight, it will steal the show.”

In the UK and Australia, Munguia vs Derevyanchenko airs live on Sunday, June 11.