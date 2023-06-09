Sunny Edwards vs Andres Campos weigh-in results

Sunny Edwards (19-0, 4 KOs) and Andres Campos (15-0, 4 KOs) battle it out live on DAZN from OVO Arena Wembley on Saturday, June 10. Edwards, undefeated IBF flyweight champion of London, defends his belt against Campos, unbeaten challenger of Santiago, Chile. The world championship bout is scheduled for twelve rounds. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, June 11 on Fox Sports.

In the ten-round co-main event, Nina Hughes (5-0, 2 KOs) defends her WBA bantamweight title against Katie Healy (6-0). Also on the card, IBF super bantamweight champion Cherneka Johnson (15-1, 6 KOs) defends her strap in a ten-round world championship bout against Ellie Scotney (6-0).

In addition, David Jamieson (10-2, 7 KOs) faces Cheavon Clarke (5-0, 4 KOs) in a ten-round final eliminator for the British cruiserweight title. Plus, Youssef Khoumari (15-1-1, 6 KOs) meets Reece Bellotti (15-5, 13 KOs) in a ten-round British super featherweight title eliminator.

Get Edwards vs Campos full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Edwards vs Campos fight card

Main card

Sunny Edwards vs. Andres Campos, 12 rounds, flyweight – Edwards’ IBF flyweight title

Nina Hughes vs. Katie Healy, 10 rounds, bantamweight – Hughes’ WBA women’s bantamweight title

Cherneka Johnson vs. Ellie Scotney, 10 rounds, super bantamweight – Johnson’s IBF women’s super bantamweight title

Cheavon Clarke vs. David Jamieson, 10 rounds, cruiserweight – British cruiserweight title eliminator

Johnny Fisher vs. Emilio Salas, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Undercard

Youssef Khoumari vs. Reece Bellotti, 10 rounds, super featherweight – British super featherweight title eliminator

George Liddard vs. Nikolas Dzurnak, 6 rounds, middleweight

Shannon Ryan vs. Martina Bernile, 8 rounds, flyweight

Muhammad Mustafa Ali vs. Bryan Castro, 4 rounds, super bantamweight