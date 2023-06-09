UFC 289: Nunes vs Aldana airs live on pay-per-view from Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC, Canada on Saturday, June 10. Ahead of the event, the fighters host the final press conference, preview their bouts and come face to face.

In the main event, two-division UFC champion Amanda Nunes (22-5) of Brazil defends her bantamweight title against No. 5-ranked contender Irene Aldana (14-6) of Mexico.

In the co-main event, former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira (33-9, 1 NC) of Brazil goes up against No. 4-ranked contender Beneil Dariush (22-4-1) of Iran.

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC 289: Nunes vs Aldana live on ESPN+ PPV, and in Australia on Main Event on Kayo.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, June 11.

Get UFC 289 full fight card and start time.