UFC 289 weigh-in results, Nunes vs Aldana

UFC 289 airs live on ESPN+ PPV from Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC, Canada on Saturday, June 10. In the main event, reigning UFC featherweight and bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes (22-5) of Brazil defends her 135-pound title against No. 5-ranked contender Irene Aldana (14-6) of Mexico. A day before the bouts the fighters step on the scales to make it official.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, June 11 on Main Event on Kayo.

In the co-main event, former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira (33-9, 1 NC) of Brazil and No. 4-ranked contender Beneil Dariush (22-4-1) of Iran battle it out at lightweight.

UFC 289 fight card

UFC 289 fight card

Main card

Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana – Nunes’ UFC women’s bantamweight title

Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush

Mike Malott vs. Adam Fugitt

Dan Ige vs. Nate Landwehr

Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Eryk Anders

Preliminary card

Nassourdine Imavov vs. Chris Curtis

Miranda Maverick vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

Aiemann Zahabi vs. Qileng Aori

Kyle Nelson vs. Blake Bilder

Early preliminary card

David Dvorak vs. Stephen Erceg

Diana Belbita vs. Maria Oliveira