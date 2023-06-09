Search
UFC 289 weigh-in results, Nunes vs Aldana

UFC 289: Nunes vs Aldana weigh-in live show

UFC 289 airs live on ESPN+ PPV from Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC, Canada on Saturday, June 10. In the main event, reigning UFC featherweight and bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes (22-5) of Brazil defends her 135-pound title against No. 5-ranked contender Irene Aldana (14-6) of Mexico. A day before the bouts the fighters step on the scales to make it official.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, June 11 on Main Event on Kayo.

In the co-main event, former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira (33-9, 1 NC) of Brazil and No. 4-ranked contender Beneil Dariush (22-4-1) of Iran battle it out at lightweight.

Get UFC 289: Nunes vs Aldana full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

UFC 289 fight card

Main card

  • Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana – Nunes’ UFC women’s bantamweight title
  • Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush
  • Mike Malott vs. Adam Fugitt
  • Dan Ige vs. Nate Landwehr
  • Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Eryk Anders

Preliminary card

  • Nassourdine Imavov vs. Chris Curtis
  • Miranda Maverick vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius
  • Aiemann Zahabi vs. Qileng Aori
  • Kyle Nelson vs. Blake Bilder

Early preliminary card

  • David Dvorak vs. Stephen Erceg
  • Diana Belbita vs. Maria Oliveira
