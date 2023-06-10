BKFC 44 Montana airs live stream from Pacific Steel & Recycling Four Seasons Arena in Great Falls, Montana on Friday, June 9. In the main event, local favorite and No. 1-ranked contender Kai Stewart (3-0) faces his hometown fellow and No. 2-ranked contender Louie Lopez (3-1). The pair battles it out for the vacant featherweight title.

In the UK and Australia the event airs live on Saturday, June 10.

Advertisements

In the co-main event, local Dallas Davison (2-1) and Lloyd Mix (1-0) of Missoula, MT square off at welterweight. Also at welterweight, Great Falls’ Billy Wagner (2-0) takes on Florida’s Bryce Henry (1-0).

Among other bouts, Montana’s Sawyer Depee (2-2) and Gabriel Mota (1-0) of Hammond, IN duel at cruiserweight. Plus, Las Vegas’ welterweight Jordan Christensen (1-3) meets the BKFC debutant Kerry Lattimer of American Falls, ID. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch BKFC 44: Stewart vs Lopez

United States

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Friday, June 9

Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

Prelims: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

UK and Australia

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Saturday, June 10

Time: 2 am BST / 11 am AEST

Prelims: 1 am BST / 10 am AEST

BKFC 44 fight card

Get BKFC 44: Stewart vs Lopez full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Kai Stewart vs. Louie Lopez – vacant BKFC featherweight title

Dallas Davison vs. Lloyd Mix

Billy Wagner vs. Bryce Henry

Sawyer Depee vs. Gabriel Mota

Jordan Christensen vs. Kerry Lattimer

Dorian Long vs. Mark Johnson

Ryan Ibsen vs. Dakota Highpine

Brady Meister vs. Connor Mckenna

Prelims

Leo Bercier vs. Willie Sears

Koda Greenwood vs. Darrick Gates

Dre Coles vs. David Loureiro