Search
Bare Knuckle

BKFC 44 results, start time, live stream, how to watch, Stewart vs Lopez

Newswire

BKFC 44: Stewart vs Lopez

BKFC 44 Montana airs live stream from Pacific Steel & Recycling Four Seasons Arena in Great Falls, Montana on Friday, June 9. In the main event, local favorite and No. 1-ranked contender Kai Stewart (3-0) faces his hometown fellow and No. 2-ranked contender Louie Lopez (3-1). The pair battles it out for the vacant featherweight title.

In the UK and Australia the event airs live on Saturday, June 10.

Advertisements

In the co-main event, local Dallas Davison (2-1) and Lloyd Mix (1-0) of Missoula, MT square off at welterweight. Also at welterweight, Great Falls’ Billy Wagner (2-0) takes on Florida’s Bryce Henry (1-0).

Among other bouts, Montana’s Sawyer Depee (2-2) and Gabriel Mota (1-0) of Hammond, IN duel at cruiserweight. Plus, Las Vegas’ welterweight Jordan Christensen (1-3) meets the BKFC debutant Kerry Lattimer of American Falls, ID. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch BKFC 44: Stewart vs Lopez

United States

Broadcast: FITE
Date: Friday, June 9
Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT
Prelims: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

UK and Australia

Broadcast: FITE
Date: Saturday, June 10
Time: 2 am BST / 11 am AEST
Prelims: 1 am BST / 10 am AEST

Stream BKFC 44 live on FITE from Great Falls, Montana

BKFC 44 fight card

Get BKFC 44: Stewart vs Lopez full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Kai Stewart vs. Louie Lopez – vacant BKFC featherweight title
  • Dallas Davison vs. Lloyd Mix
  • Billy Wagner vs. Bryce Henry
  • Sawyer Depee vs. Gabriel Mota
  • Jordan Christensen vs. Kerry Lattimer
  • Dorian Long vs. Mark Johnson
  • Ryan Ibsen vs. Dakota Highpine
  • Brady Meister vs. Connor Mckenna

Prelims

  • Leo Bercier vs. Willie Sears
  • Koda Greenwood vs. Darrick Gates
  • Dre Coles vs. David Loureiro
Advertisements

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
Bare KnuckleNewsResults

Add a comment

Related

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097