BKFC 44 Montana airs live stream from Pacific Steel & Recycling Four Seasons Arena in Great Falls, Montana on Friday, June 9. In the main event, local favorite and No. 1-ranked contender Kai Stewart (3-0) faces his hometown fellow and No. 2-ranked contender Louie Lopez (3-1). The pair battles it out for the vacant featherweight title.
In the UK and Australia the event airs live on Saturday, June 10.
In the co-main event, local Dallas Davison (2-1) and Lloyd Mix (1-0) of Missoula, MT square off at welterweight. Also at welterweight, Great Falls’ Billy Wagner (2-0) takes on Florida’s Bryce Henry (1-0).
Among other bouts, Montana’s Sawyer Depee (2-2) and Gabriel Mota (1-0) of Hammond, IN duel at cruiserweight. Plus, Las Vegas’ welterweight Jordan Christensen (1-3) meets the BKFC debutant Kerry Lattimer of American Falls, ID. The full lineup can be found below.
How to watch BKFC 44: Stewart vs Lopez
United States
Broadcast: FITE
Date: Friday, June 9
Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT
Prelims: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT
UK and Australia
Broadcast: FITE
Date: Saturday, June 10
Time: 2 am BST / 11 am AEST
Prelims: 1 am BST / 10 am AEST
BKFC 44 fight card
Get BKFC 44: Stewart vs Lopez full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main card
- Kai Stewart vs. Louie Lopez – vacant BKFC featherweight title
- Dallas Davison vs. Lloyd Mix
- Billy Wagner vs. Bryce Henry
- Sawyer Depee vs. Gabriel Mota
- Jordan Christensen vs. Kerry Lattimer
- Dorian Long vs. Mark Johnson
- Ryan Ibsen vs. Dakota Highpine
- Brady Meister vs. Connor Mckenna
Prelims
- Leo Bercier vs. Willie Sears
- Koda Greenwood vs. Darrick Gates
- Dre Coles vs. David Loureiro