Edwards vs Campos results, start time, live stream, how to watch, full fight card

Stream Sunny Edwards vs Andres Campos live results from OVO Arena Wembley
IBF flyweight champion Sunny Edwards and challenger Andres Campos come face to face at the official weigh-in ceremony ahead of their world title bout at OVO Arena Wembley in London, England on Saturday, June 10, 2023 | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Sunny Edwards defends IBF flyweight title against Andres Campos live from OVO Arena Wembley

Sunny Edwards (19-0, 4 KOs) and Andres Campos (15-0, 4 KOs) battle it out in the main event live stream from OVO Arena Wembley on Saturday, June 10. The contest features undefeated IBF flyweight champion of London, England making the fourth defense of his title against unbeaten challenger of Santiago, Chile. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In Australia, the fight airs live on Sunday, June 11.

In the eight-round heavyweight co-main event, unbeaten Johnny Fisher (8-0, 7 KOs) of Romford, England goes up against Emilio Salas (7-4-1, 3 KOs) of San Sebastian, Puerto Rico. Also on the card, the ten-round world title bout between IBF super bantamweight champion Cherneka Johnson (15-1, 6 KOs) of Melbourne, Australia by way of Tauranga, New Zealand and UK’s Ellie Scotney (6-0) of Lewisham, London.

Plus, Cheavon Clarke (5-0, 4 KOs) Gravesend, Kent by way of Montego Bay, Jamaica and David Jamieson (10-2, 7 KOs) of East Kilbride, Scotland square off in the ten-round final eliminator for the British cruiserweight title. In addition, WBA bantamweight champion Nina Hughes (5-0, 2 KOs) of Grays, Essex defends her belt in the ten-round bout against her British-compatriot Katie Healy (6-0) of Walsall, West Midlands.

How to watch Sunny Edwards vs Andres Campos

UK and USA

Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Saturday, June 10
Time: 7 pm BST / 2 pm ET / 11 am PT
Prelims: 4:15 pm pm BST / 11:15 am ET / 8:15 am PT

Sing up for DAZN

Australia

Broadcast: Fox Sports 505
Date: Sunday, June 11
Time: 4 am AEST
Prelims: 1:15 am AEST

Boxing fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Edwards vs Campos from practically anywhere.

Stream with VPN

Edwards vs Campos fight card

Get Edwards vs Campos full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Sunny Edwards vs. Andres Campos, 12 rounds, flyweight – Edwards’ IBF flyweight title
  • Johnny Fisher vs. Emilio Salas, 8 rounds, heavyweight
  • Cherneka Johnson vs. Ellie Scotney, 10 rounds, super bantamweight – Johnson’s IBF women’s super bantamweight title
  • Cheavon Clarke vs. David Jamieson, 10 rounds, cruiserweight – British cruiserweight title eliminator
  • Nina Hughes vs. Katie Healy, 10 rounds, bantamweight – Hughes’ WBA women’s bantamweight title

Undercard

  • Youssef Khoumari vs. Reece Bellotti, 10 rounds, super featherweight – British super featherweight title eliminator
  • George Liddard vs. Nikolas Dzurnak, 6 rounds, middleweight
  • Shannon Ryan vs. Martina Bernile, 8 rounds, super flyweight
  • Muhammad Mustafa Ali vs. Bryan Castro, 4 rounds, super bantamweight

Sunny Edwards vs Andres Campos results

