Sunny Edwards (19-0, 4 KOs) and Andres Campos (15-0, 4 KOs) battle it out in the main event live stream from OVO Arena Wembley on Saturday, June 10. The contest features undefeated IBF flyweight champion of London, England making the fourth defense of his title against unbeaten challenger of Santiago, Chile. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In Australia, the fight airs live on Sunday, June 11.

In the eight-round heavyweight co-main event, unbeaten Johnny Fisher (8-0, 7 KOs) of Romford, England goes up against Emilio Salas (7-4-1, 3 KOs) of San Sebastian, Puerto Rico. Also on the card, the ten-round world title bout between IBF super bantamweight champion Cherneka Johnson (15-1, 6 KOs) of Melbourne, Australia by way of Tauranga, New Zealand and UK’s Ellie Scotney (6-0) of Lewisham, London.

Plus, Cheavon Clarke (5-0, 4 KOs) Gravesend, Kent by way of Montego Bay, Jamaica and David Jamieson (10-2, 7 KOs) of East Kilbride, Scotland square off in the ten-round final eliminator for the British cruiserweight title. In addition, WBA bantamweight champion Nina Hughes (5-0, 2 KOs) of Grays, Essex defends her belt in the ten-round bout against her British-compatriot Katie Healy (6-0) of Walsall, West Midlands.

How to watch Sunny Edwards vs Andres Campos

UK and USA

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Saturday, June 10

Time: 7 pm BST / 2 pm ET / 11 am PT

Prelims: 4:15 pm pm BST / 11:15 am ET / 8:15 am PT

Australia

Broadcast: Fox Sports 505

Date: Sunday, June 11

Time: 4 am AEST

Prelims: 1:15 am AEST

Boxing fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Edwards vs Campos from practically anywhere.

Edwards vs Campos fight card

Get Edwards vs Campos full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Sunny Edwards vs. Andres Campos, 12 rounds, flyweight – Edwards’ IBF flyweight title

Johnny Fisher vs. Emilio Salas, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Cherneka Johnson vs. Ellie Scotney, 10 rounds, super bantamweight – Johnson’s IBF women’s super bantamweight title

Cheavon Clarke vs. David Jamieson, 10 rounds, cruiserweight – British cruiserweight title eliminator

Nina Hughes vs. Katie Healy, 10 rounds, bantamweight – Hughes’ WBA women’s bantamweight title

Undercard

Youssef Khoumari vs. Reece Bellotti, 10 rounds, super featherweight – British super featherweight title eliminator

George Liddard vs. Nikolas Dzurnak, 6 rounds, middleweight

Shannon Ryan vs. Martina Bernile, 8 rounds, super flyweight

Muhammad Mustafa Ali vs. Bryan Castro, 4 rounds, super bantamweight

Sunny Edwards vs Andres Campos results