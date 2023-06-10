Ali Izmailov (10-0, 7 KOs) and Charles Foster (22-0, 12 KOs) square off in the main event at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York on Friday, June 9. The contest pits undefeated light heavyweight, fighting out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, up against fellow-unbeaten prospect of New Haven, Connecticut. The scheduled for 10 rounds bout headlines ShoBox: The New Generation, held during Hall of Fame Weekend.
In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, June 10.
In the co-main event, undefeated Richard Vansiclen (13-0-1, 6 KOs) of Seattle, Washington goes up against unbeaten Juan Carlos Carrillo Palacio (10-0, 8 KOs) of Barranquilla, Colombia. The bout is scheduled for ten rounds at super middleweight.
Kicking off the action, undefeated Clay Waterman (10-0, 8 KOs) of Beaudesert, QLD, Australia faces off unbeaten Kenmon Evans (10-0-1, 3 KOs) of Port Orange, Florida. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at light heavyweight.
How to watch Ali Izmailov vs Charles Foster
United States
Broadcast: Showtime
Date: Friday, June 9
Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT
UK and Australia
Broadcast: Stream with VPN
Date: Saturday, June 10
Time: 2 am BST / 11 am AEST
Izmailov vs Foster fight card
Get Izmailov vs Foster full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main card
- Ali Izmailov vs. Charles Foster, 10 rounds, light heavyweight
- Richard Vansiclen vs. Juan Carlos Carrillo Palacio, 10 rounds, super middleweight
- Clay Waterman vs. Kenmon Evans, 8 rounds, light heavyweight
Undercard
- Maciej Sulecki vs. Angel Hernandez, 8 rounds, super middleweight
- Bryce Mills vs. Jonathan de Pina, 6 rounds, super lightweight
- Moses Johnson vs. Walter Burns, 6 rounds, heavyweight
- Mykquan Williams vs. Paulo Cesar Galdino, 10 rounds, super lightweight
- Fabio Rodriguez vs. Robert Hernandez, 4 rounds, heavyweight