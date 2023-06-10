Search
Boxing

Izmailov vs Foster results, start time, live stream, how to watch, full fight card

Stream Ali Izmailov vs Charles Foster live results from Verona, NY
Ali Izmailov and Charles Foster at the official weigh-in ceremony ahead of their bout on the top of ShoBox: The New Generation fight card at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York on Friday, June 9, 2023 | Stephanie Trapp/SHOWTIME

ShoBox: The New Generation

Ali Izmailov (10-0, 7 KOs) and Charles Foster (22-0, 12 KOs) square off in the main event at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York on Friday, June 9. The contest pits undefeated light heavyweight, fighting out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, up against fellow-unbeaten prospect of New Haven, Connecticut. The scheduled for 10 rounds bout headlines ShoBox: The New Generation, held during Hall of Fame Weekend.

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, June 10.

In the co-main event, undefeated Richard Vansiclen (13-0-1, 6 KOs) of Seattle, Washington goes up against unbeaten Juan Carlos Carrillo Palacio (10-0, 8 KOs) of Barranquilla, Colombia. The bout is scheduled for ten rounds at super middleweight.

Kicking off the action, undefeated Clay Waterman (10-0, 8 KOs) of Beaudesert, QLD, Australia faces off unbeaten Kenmon Evans (10-0-1, 3 KOs) of Port Orange, Florida. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at light heavyweight.

How to watch Ali Izmailov vs Charles Foster

United States

Broadcast: Showtime
Date: Friday, June 9
Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

UK and Australia

Broadcast: Stream with VPN
Date: Saturday, June 10
Time: 2 am BST / 11 am AEST

Izmailov vs Foster fight card

Get Izmailov vs Foster full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Ali Izmailov vs. Charles Foster, 10 rounds, light heavyweight
  • Richard Vansiclen vs. Juan Carlos Carrillo Palacio, 10 rounds, super middleweight
  • Clay Waterman vs. Kenmon Evans, 8 rounds, light heavyweight

Undercard

  • Maciej Sulecki vs. Angel Hernandez, 8 rounds, super middleweight
  • Bryce Mills vs. Jonathan de Pina, 6 rounds, super lightweight
  • Moses Johnson vs. Walter Burns, 6 rounds, heavyweight
  • Mykquan Williams vs. Paulo Cesar Galdino, 10 rounds, super lightweight
  • Fabio Rodriguez vs. Robert Hernandez, 4 rounds, heavyweight

Ali Izmailov vs Charles Foster results

Boxing

Stream boxing live on DAZN

