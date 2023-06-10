Ali Izmailov (10-0, 7 KOs) and Charles Foster (22-0, 12 KOs) square off in the main event at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York on Friday, June 9. The contest pits undefeated light heavyweight, fighting out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, up against fellow-unbeaten prospect of New Haven, Connecticut. The scheduled for 10 rounds bout headlines ShoBox: The New Generation, held during Hall of Fame Weekend.

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, June 10.

In the co-main event, undefeated Richard Vansiclen (13-0-1, 6 KOs) of Seattle, Washington goes up against unbeaten Juan Carlos Carrillo Palacio (10-0, 8 KOs) of Barranquilla, Colombia. The bout is scheduled for ten rounds at super middleweight.

Kicking off the action, undefeated Clay Waterman (10-0, 8 KOs) of Beaudesert, QLD, Australia faces off unbeaten Kenmon Evans (10-0-1, 3 KOs) of Port Orange, Florida. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at light heavyweight.

How to watch Ali Izmailov vs Charles Foster

United States

Broadcast: Showtime

Date: Friday, June 9

Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

UK and Australia

Broadcast: Stream with VPN

Date: Saturday, June 10

Time: 2 am BST / 11 am AEST

Izmailov vs Foster fight card

Get Izmailov vs Foster full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Ali Izmailov vs. Charles Foster, 10 rounds, light heavyweight

Richard Vansiclen vs. Juan Carlos Carrillo Palacio, 10 rounds, super middleweight

Clay Waterman vs. Kenmon Evans, 8 rounds, light heavyweight

Undercard

Maciej Sulecki vs. Angel Hernandez, 8 rounds, super middleweight

Bryce Mills vs. Jonathan de Pina, 6 rounds, super lightweight

Moses Johnson vs. Walter Burns, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Mykquan Williams vs. Paulo Cesar Galdino, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Fabio Rodriguez vs. Robert Hernandez, 4 rounds, heavyweight

Ali Izmailov vs Charles Foster results