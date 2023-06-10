Search
Boxing

Sunny Edwards vs Andres Campos prelims

Newswire
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Advertisements

Before The Bell

Sunny Edwards vs Andres Campos prelims air live from OVO Arena Wembley on Saturday, June 10, leading to the main card on DAZN.

Among the preliminary bouts, Reece Bellotti takes on Youssef Khoumari in a ten-round British super featherweight title eliminator. As well, George Liddard faces Nikolas Dzurnak in a six-rounder at middleweight. Plus, Shannon Ryan meets Martina Bernile in an eight-rounder at flyweight. Kicking off the action, Muhammad Mustafa Ali and Bryan Castro square off in a four-rounder at super bantamweight.

In the main event, London’s undefeated IBF flyweight champion Sunny Edwards (19-0, 4 KOs) defends his title against unbeaten challenger Andres Campos (15-0, 4 KOs) of Santiago, Chile. The world championship bout is scheduled for twelve rounds.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, June 11 on Fox Sports.

Get Edwards vs Campos full fight card and start time.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view or ticketing platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsVideo

Add a comment

Related

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Advertisements

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097