Sunny Edwards vs Andres Campos prelims air live from OVO Arena Wembley on Saturday, June 10, leading to the main card on DAZN.

Among the preliminary bouts, Reece Bellotti takes on Youssef Khoumari in a ten-round British super featherweight title eliminator. As well, George Liddard faces Nikolas Dzurnak in a six-rounder at middleweight. Plus, Shannon Ryan meets Martina Bernile in an eight-rounder at flyweight. Kicking off the action, Muhammad Mustafa Ali and Bryan Castro square off in a four-rounder at super bantamweight.

In the main event, London’s undefeated IBF flyweight champion Sunny Edwards (19-0, 4 KOs) defends his title against unbeaten challenger Andres Campos (15-0, 4 KOs) of Santiago, Chile. The world championship bout is scheduled for twelve rounds.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, June 11 on Fox Sports.

