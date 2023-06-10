Search
UFC 289: Nunes vs Aldana ceremonial weigh-ins & faceoff

Newswire
UFC 289: Nunes vs Aldana

UFC 289: Nunes vs Aldana airs live on ESPN+ PPV from Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC, Canada on Saturday, June 10. Ahead of their respective MMA bouts, the fighters featured on the card step on the scales and come face to face in front of the fans.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, June 11 on Main Event on Kayo.

In the main event, Brazil’s current UFC featherweight and bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes (22-5) defends her 135-pound title against Mexico’s No. 5-ranked contender Irene Aldana (14-6).

In the co-main event, Brazil’s former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira (33-9, 1 NC) and Iran’s No. 4-ranked contender Beneil Dariush (22-4-1) battle it out at lightweight.

Get UFC 289: Nunes vs Aldana full fight card and start time.

MMANewsUFCVideo

