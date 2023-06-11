Search
Aiemann Zahabi drops Qileng Aori with big left, scores first-round stoppage at UFC 289

Parviz Iskenderov
UFC 289: Nunes vs Aldana

Aiemann Zahabi came out on top when he faced Qileng Aori at UFC 289: Nunes vs Aldana live from Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC, Canada on Saturday, June 10. The Canadian bantamweight claimed the win via stoppage after he dropped his opponent from China with a big left hook followed by a few more punches on the ground. The referee jumped in and waved the fight off at 1 minute and 4 seconds into the opening round.

With the victory by TKO Aiemann Zahabi improved to 10-2 and secured his third straight victory. Aori Qileng dropped to 20-10, which snapped his two-win streak.

“I actually didn’t think he was gonna come out leg kicking, I really expected him to hang back and throw his counter right hand, I thought that was his best weapon in the previous fights,” Zahabi said post win. “So I just had to make an adjustment during the fight like I did against Ricky [Turcios], and I was able to do so.”

“I would like to fight in the fall,” Zahabi said when asked when he wanted to fight next. “Fall would be perfect for me. And if Drake is listening, a nice 41mm Rolex would be perfect too.”

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC live on pay-per-view on ESPN+ PPV and in Australia on Main Event on Kayo.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, June 11.

Get UFC 289: Nunes vs Aldana full fight card results.

MMANewsResultsUFCVideo

