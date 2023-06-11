Amanda Nunes and Irene Aldana squared off in the main event of UFC 289 live on ESPN+ PPV from Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC, Canada on Saturday, June 10. The contest featured reigning UFC women’s featherweight and bantamweight champion of Brazil defending her 135-pound belt against No. 5-ranked contender of Mexico.

The scheduled for five rounds championship bout went the full distance. In the end, on judge scored the fight 50-43 and two other judges had it 50-44, all in favor of “Lioness”

With the victory by unanimous decision, Amanda Nunes improved to 22-5 and made the first successful defense of her title in her second reign at bantamweight. She reclaimed the belt by unanimous decision in the rematch against Julianna Pena in July 2022. Post-win against Aldana, Nunes announced her retirement from fighting.

Irene Aldana dropped to 14-6. The defeat snapped her two-win streak.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, June 11 on Main Event on Kayo

Check out Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana full fight video highlights below and the winner’s post-fight interview up top.

Nunes vs Aldana full fight video highlights

Irene Aldana makes his Octagon walk.

Here comes Amanda Nunes.

The GOAT has entered! ?@Amanda_Leoa is ready to prove why she holds two belts! #UFC289 pic.twitter.com/yX34icfhTc — UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) June 11, 2023

Fight time.

Round 1.

Empiezan a entrar los golpes en este primer round? #UFC289 pic.twitter.com/jm8Ah5uz5W — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) June 11, 2023

Round 2.

Round 3.

Round 4.

Round 5.

THEY GO THE DISTANCE!



Your #UFC289 main event is in the hands of the judges – how did you score that one? ?? pic.twitter.com/qZXIHv640v — UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) June 11, 2023

Verdict.

Retiene el oro? @Amanda_Leoa vence a Irene Aldana por decisión unánime en la estelar de #UFC289 pic.twitter.com/t6gBVrylWx — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) June 11, 2023

Post-fight.

THIS MOMENT FROM THE NUNES FAM ?? #UFC289 pic.twitter.com/01Is9ibZq2 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 11, 2023

