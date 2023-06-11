Search
Bruce Carrington stops Luis Porozo in eighth round

Parviz Iskenderov
Bruce Carrington stops Luis Porozo in the 8th round
Bruce Carrington deiminated and stopped Luis Porozo in the eighth round of their featherweight bout at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, June 10, 2023 | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Taylor vs Lopez

Bruce Carrington came out victorious when he faced Luis Porozo at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, June 10. The featherweight bout was featured on the card topped by Josh Taylor vs Teofimo Lopez live stream on ESPN+. The 26-year-old native of Westbury, New York dominated and stopped his 23-year-old opponent of Santo Domingo, Ecuador in the eighth and final round.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, June 11 on Main Event on Kayo.

With the victory by TKO, Bruce “Shu Shu” Carrington remained undefeated and improved to 8-0, 5 KOs. Luis Porozo dropped to 16-7, 9 KOs.

Get Taylor vs Lopez full fight card results.

