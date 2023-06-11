Charles Oliveira TKO’s Beneil Dariush in first round at UFC 289

Charles Oliveira claimed the win against Beneil Dariush when the pair squared off at UFC 289: Nunes vs Aldana live on ESPN+ PPV from Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC, Canada on Saturday, June 10. Former UFC lightweight champion and No. 1-ranked contender of Brazil defeated No. 4-ranked contender of Iran by TKO.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, June 11 on Main Event on Kayo.

Advertisements

Oliveira tagged Dariush with a big right hand, sending him to the canvas. Top-ranked contender finished the job with a number of hammer fists and punches. The referee jumped in at 4 minutes and 10 seconds into the first round.

With the victory, Charles Oliveira improved to 34-9, 1 NC and rebounded from the defeat suffered in his previous bout in October 2022 in Abu Dhabi, where he lost the title by submission in the second round against Islam Makhachev. Beneil Dariush dropped to 22-5-1, which snapped his eight win streak.

Miren una vez más la finalización de @CharlesDoBronxs ? pic.twitter.com/GNeWSGoCcZ — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) June 11, 2023

Get UFC 289: Nunes vs Aldana full fight card results.