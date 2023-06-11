Search
UFC

Charles Oliveira TKO’s Beneil Dariush in first round at UFC 289

Parviz Iskenderov

UFC 289: Nunes vs Aldana

Charles Oliveira claimed the win against Beneil Dariush when the pair squared off at UFC 289: Nunes vs Aldana live on ESPN+ PPV from Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC, Canada on Saturday, June 10. Former UFC lightweight champion and No. 1-ranked contender of Brazil defeated No. 4-ranked contender of Iran by TKO.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, June 11 on Main Event on Kayo.

Advertisements

Oliveira tagged Dariush with a big right hand, sending him to the canvas. Top-ranked contender finished the job with a number of hammer fists and punches. The referee jumped in at 4 minutes and 10 seconds into the first round.

With the victory, Charles Oliveira improved to 34-9, 1 NC and rebounded from the defeat suffered in his previous bout in October 2022 in Abu Dhabi, where he lost the title by submission in the second round against Islam Makhachev. Beneil Dariush dropped to 22-5-1, which snapped his eight win streak.

Get UFC 289: Nunes vs Aldana full fight card results.

Advertisements

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
MMANewsResultsUFC

Add a comment

Related

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097