Munguia vs Derevyanchenko results, start time, live stream, how to watch, full fight card

Stream Jaime Munguia vs Sergiy Derevyanchenko live results from Ontario, CA
Jaime Munguia and Sergiy Derevyanchenko at the official weigh-in ceremony ahead of their bout for the WBC Silver super middleweight title at Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA on Saturday, May 27, 2023 | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy Promotions

Jaime Munguia vs Sergiy Derevyanchenko for WBC 'Silver' super middleweight title

Jaime Munguia (41-0, 32 KOs) and Sergiy Derevyanchenko (14-4, 10 KOs) square off in the main event live stream from Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA on Saturday, June 10. The contest pits undefeated former WBO super welterweight world champion of Tijuana, Mexico against former title challenger of Feodosiya, Ukraine. The pair battles it out for the WBC ‘Silver’ super middleweight title. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In Australia, the fight airs live on Sunday, June 11.

In the co-main event, Las Vegas-based Shane Mosley Jr (19-4, 10 KOs) of Panoma, CA takes on D’Mitrius Ballard (21-1-1, 13 KOs) of Temple Hills, Maryland. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at middleweight.

Also on the card, an all-Mexican ten-round super bantamweight clash between former two-division world champion Mariana Juarez (55-12-4, 19 KOs) and Mayeli Flores (9-1-1, 3 KOs). In addition, Rialto, California-based Ricardo Sandoval (21-2, 16 KOs) of Montclair, California faces off Rocco Santomauro (22-1, 6 KOs) of Duarte, California in a ten-rounder at flyweight.

Among the bouts featured on Munguia vs Derevyanchenko undercard, Jorge Chavez (6-0, 5 KOs) of San Diego, CA goes up against Los Angeles-based Christian Lorenzo (3-4, 1 KO) of Guerrero, Mexico in a six-rounder at super featherweight. Plus, Anthony Saldivar (3-0, 1 KOs) of Ontario, CA duels Jerome Clayton (2-1-1, 2 KOs) of Metairie, Louisiana in a four-rounder at super welterweight.

How to watch Jaime Munguia vs Sergiy Derevyanchenko

United States

Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Saturday, June 10
Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

UK and Australia

Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Sunday, June 11
Time: 1 am BST / 10 am AEST

Munguia vs Derevyanchenko fight card

Get Munguia vs Derevyanchenko full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Jaime Munguia vs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko, 10 rounds, super middleweight
  • Shane Mosley Jr vs. D’Mitrius Ballard, 10 rounds, middleweight
  • Mariana Juarez vs. Mayeli Flores, 10 rounds, super bantamweight
  • Ricardo Sandoval vs. Rocco Santomauro, 10 rounds, flyweight

Undercard

  • Jorge Chavez vs. Christian Lorenzo, 6 rounds, super featherweight
  • Anthony Saldivar vs. Jerome Clayton, 4 rounds, super welterweight

Jaime Munguia vs Sergiy Derevyanchenko results

