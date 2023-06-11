Search
Jaime Munguia scores knockdown, defeats Sergiy Derevyanchenko by decision

Parviz Iskenderov

Munguia vs Derevyanchenko

Jaime Munguia came out on top when he faced Sergiy Derevyanchenko in the main event at Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA on Saturday, June 10. The pair battled it out for the WBC ‘Silver’ super middleweight title live stream on DAZN.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, June 11.

Former WBO super welterweight world champion of Tijuana, Mexico defeated former title challenger of Feodosiya, Ukraine by decision. In Round 9 Derevyanchenko delivered an overhand right. In the final round Munguia paid back sending his opponent to the canvas with a left body shot.

After 12 rounds, one judge scored the fight 115-112, while two other judges had 114-113, all in favor of Munguia.

With the victory by UD, Jaime Munguia improved his unbeaten record and improved to 42-0, 32 KOs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko dropped to 14-5, 10 KOs.

Get Munguia vs Derevyanchenko full fight card results.

BoxingNewsResults

