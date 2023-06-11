Search
Shane Mosley Jr TKO’s D’Mitrius Ballard in seventh round

Parviz Iskenderov

Munguia vs Derevyanchenko

Shane Mosley Jr dominated D’Mitrius Ballard, when the pair squared off at Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA on Saturday, June 10. The bout served as the co-feature on the card topped by Jaime Munguia vs Sergiy Derevyanchenko live stream on DAZN.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, June 11.

Las Vegas-based middleweight of Panoma, CA claimed the win against his opponent of Temple Hills, Maryland via stoppage. The referee stepped in and waved the fight off at 1 minute and 42 seconds into the seventh round following a barrage of punches.

With the victory by TKO, Shane Mosley Jr improved to 20-4, 11 KOs and secured his third win in a row. D’Mitrius Ballard dropped to 21-2-1, 13 KOs and suffered the second straight defeat.

Get Munguia vs Derevyanchenko full fight card results.

