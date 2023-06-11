Shane Mosley Jr dominated D’Mitrius Ballard, when the pair squared off at Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA on Saturday, June 10. The bout served as the co-feature on the card topped by Jaime Munguia vs Sergiy Derevyanchenko live stream on DAZN.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, June 11.

Las Vegas-based middleweight of Panoma, CA claimed the win against his opponent of Temple Hills, Maryland via stoppage. The referee stepped in and waved the fight off at 1 minute and 42 seconds into the seventh round following a barrage of punches.

With the victory by TKO, Shane Mosley Jr improved to 20-4, 11 KOs and secured his third win in a row. D’Mitrius Ballard dropped to 21-2-1, 13 KOs and suffered the second straight defeat.

