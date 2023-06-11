Search
Teofimo Lopez bests Josh Taylor to become two-division world champion

Parviz Iskenderov

Taylor vs Lopez

Teofimo Lopez came out on top when he faced Josh Taylor at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, June 10. The contest saw former unified lightweight champion of Brooklyn, NY claiming the WBO junior welterweight title against former undisputed 140-pound king of Edinburgh, Scotland. The pair battled it out live stream on ESPN+.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, June 11 on Main Event on Kayo.

The scheduled for 12 rounds bout went the full distance. In the end two judges had it 115-113 and one judge scored the fight 117-11, all in favor of the challenger.

With the victory by unanimous decision, Teofimo Lopez improved to 19-1, 13 KOs, claimed the belt and became a two-weight champion of the world. Josh Taylor dropped to 19-1, 13 KOs, lost the title and suffered his first career defeat.

Get Taylor vs Lopez full fight card results.

