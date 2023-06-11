Josh Taylor (19-0, 13 KOs) defends his WBO junior welterweight title against Teofimo Lopez (18-1, 13 KOs) live stream from The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, June 10. The contest pits UK’s undefeated former undisputed 140-pound king of Edinburgh, Scotland against former unified lightweight champion of Brooklyn, NY. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.
In Australia the fight airs live on Sunday, June 11.
In the co-main event, Xander Zayas of San Juan, Puerto Rico defends his NABO and NABF junior middleweight belts against Ronald Cruz (18-2-1, 12 KOs) of Los Angeles, CA. The bout, with the second annual Miguel Cotto Award on the line, is scheduled for eight rounds.
Among Taylor vs Lopez undercard bouts, Robson Conceicao (17-2, 8 KOs) of Salvador, Brazil and Nicolas Polanco (20-4-1, 11 KOs) of Villa Riva, Dominican Republic duel in a ten-rounder at super featherweight. As well, undefeated Omar Rosario (10-0, 3 KOs) of Caguas, Puerto Rico and Jan Carlos Rivera (8-1, 6 KOs) Vieques, Puerto Rico square off in an eight-rounder at junior welterweight.
Plus, Damian Knyba (11-0, 7 KOs) of Bydgoszcz, Poland takes on South Jordan, Utah-based Helaman Olguin (9-5-1, 4 KOs) of Mexico in an eight-rounder at heavyweight. In addition, Bruce Carrington (7-0, 4 KOs) of Westbury, New York faces off Luis Porozo (16-6, 9 KOs) of Santo Domingo, Ecuador in an eight-rounder at featherweight. Kicking off the action, Henry Lebron (17-0, 10 KOs) of Moca, Puerto Rico meets Carlos Ramos (17-2, 10 KOs) of Madrid, Spain by way of Guayaquil, Ecuador in a ten-rounder at junior lightweight.
How to watch Josh Taylor vs Teofimo Lopez
United States
Broadcast: ESPN+
Date: Saturday, June 10
Time: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT
Prelims: 6:15 pm ET / 3:15 pm PT
Australia
Broadcast: Main Event on Kayo
Date: Sunday, June 11
Time: 10 am AEST
Other countries
Boxing fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Taylor vs Lopez from practically anywhere.
Taylor vs Lopez fight card
Get Taylor vs Lopez full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main card
- Josh Taylor vs. Teofimo Lopez, 12 rounds, junior welterweight – Taylor’s WBO junior welterweight title
- Xander Zayas vs. Ronald Cruz, 8 rounds, junior middleweight – Zayas’ NABO and NABF junior middleweight titles
Undercard
- Robson Conceicao vs. Nicolas Polanco, 10 rounds, junior lightweight
- Omar Rosario vs. Jan Carlos Rivera, 8 rounds, junior welterweight
- Damian Knyba vs. Helaman Olguin, 8 rounds, heavyweight
- Bruce Carrington vs. Luis Porozo, 8 rounds, featherweight
- Henry Lebron vs. Carlos Ramos, 10 rounds, junior lightweight
Josh Taylor vs Teofimo Lopez results
- Henry Lebron def. Carlos Ramos by unanimous decision (97-91, 98-90, 98-90)