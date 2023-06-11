Josh Taylor (19-0, 13 KOs) defends his WBO junior welterweight title against Teofimo Lopez (18-1, 13 KOs) live stream from The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, June 10. The contest pits UK’s undefeated former undisputed 140-pound king of Edinburgh, Scotland against former unified lightweight champion of Brooklyn, NY. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In Australia the fight airs live on Sunday, June 11.

In the co-main event, Xander Zayas of San Juan, Puerto Rico defends his NABO and NABF junior middleweight belts against Ronald Cruz (18-2-1, 12 KOs) of Los Angeles, CA. The bout, with the second annual Miguel Cotto Award on the line, is scheduled for eight rounds.

Among Taylor vs Lopez undercard bouts, Robson Conceicao (17-2, 8 KOs) of Salvador, Brazil and Nicolas Polanco (20-4-1, 11 KOs) of Villa Riva, Dominican Republic duel in a ten-rounder at super featherweight. As well, undefeated Omar Rosario (10-0, 3 KOs) of Caguas, Puerto Rico and Jan Carlos Rivera (8-1, 6 KOs) Vieques, Puerto Rico square off in an eight-rounder at junior welterweight.

Plus, Damian Knyba (11-0, 7 KOs) of Bydgoszcz, Poland takes on South Jordan, Utah-based Helaman Olguin (9-5-1, 4 KOs) of Mexico in an eight-rounder at heavyweight. In addition, Bruce Carrington (7-0, 4 KOs) of Westbury, New York faces off Luis Porozo (16-6, 9 KOs) of Santo Domingo, Ecuador in an eight-rounder at featherweight. Kicking off the action, Henry Lebron (17-0, 10 KOs) of Moca, Puerto Rico meets Carlos Ramos (17-2, 10 KOs) of Madrid, Spain by way of Guayaquil, Ecuador in a ten-rounder at junior lightweight.

How to watch Josh Taylor vs Teofimo Lopez

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Date: Saturday, June 10

Time: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT

Prelims: 6:15 pm ET / 3:15 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: Main Event on Kayo

Date: Sunday, June 11

Time: 10 am AEST

Other countries

Boxing fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Taylor vs Lopez from practically anywhere.

Taylor vs Lopez fight card

Get Taylor vs Lopez full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Josh Taylor vs. Teofimo Lopez, 12 rounds, junior welterweight – Taylor’s WBO junior welterweight title

Xander Zayas vs. Ronald Cruz, 8 rounds, junior middleweight – Zayas’ NABO and NABF junior middleweight titles

Undercard

Robson Conceicao vs. Nicolas Polanco, 10 rounds, junior lightweight

Omar Rosario vs. Jan Carlos Rivera, 8 rounds, junior welterweight

Damian Knyba vs. Helaman Olguin, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Bruce Carrington vs. Luis Porozo, 8 rounds, featherweight

Henry Lebron vs. Carlos Ramos, 10 rounds, junior lightweight

Josh Taylor vs Teofimo Lopez results

Henry Lebron def. Carlos Ramos by unanimous decision (97-91, 98-90, 98-90)