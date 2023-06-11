Search
UFC 289 post-fight press conference

UFC 289: Nunes vs Aldana

UFC 289: Nunes vs Aldana post-fight press conference follows the PPV fight card live from Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC, Canada on Saturday, June 10. In attendance, some of the fighters battling it out on the night.

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC live on pay-per-view on ESPN+ PPV and in Australia on Main Event on Kayo.

In the main event, current UFC featherweight and bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes (22-5) of Brazil defends her 135-pound title against Mexico’s No. 5-ranked contender Irene Aldana (14-6). In the co-main event, Brazil’s former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira (33-9, 1 NC) and No. 4-ranked contender Beneil Dariush (22-4-1) of Iran battle it out at lightweight.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, June 11.

Get UFC 289: Nunes vs Aldana results.

