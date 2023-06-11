Search
UFC 289 results, live stream, how to watch, PPV time, Nunes vs Aldana, main event, prelims

UFC 289: Nunes vs Aldana

UFC 289: Nunes vs Aldana airs live on pay-per-view from Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC, Canada on Saturday, June 10. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with the women’s bantamweight title contested in the headliner of the show. The date when the event airs live in Australia is Sunday, June 11.

In the five-round main event, reigning UFC women’s featherweight and bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes (22-5) of Brazil defends her 135-pound belt against No. 5-ranked contender Irene Aldana (14-6) of Mexico. In the co-main event, former UFC lightweight champion and No. 1-ranked contender Charles Oliveira (33-9, 1 NC) of Brazil takes on No. 4-ranked contender Beneil Dariush (22-4-1) of Iran.

Also on the PPV card a welterweight battle between Adam Fugitt (9-3) of the United States and Mike Malott (9-1-1) of Canada. Plus, Dan Ige (16-6) and Nate Landwehr (17-4) meet in an all-American clash at featherweight. In addition, Marc-Andre Barriault (15-6) of Canada and Eryk Anders (15-7) of the United States square off at middleweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch UFC 289: Nunes vs Aldana

United States

Date: Saturday, June 10
Main card: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT live on ESPN+ PPV
Preliminary card: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT live on ESPN+
Early Prelims card: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT live on ESPN+

Order PPV on ESPN+

Australia

Date: Sunday, June 11
Main card: 12 pm AEST / 10 am AWST live on Main Event on Kayo
Preliminary card: 10 am AEST / 8 am AWST live on ESPN on Kayo
Early prelims: 9 am AEST / 7 am AWST live on UFC Fight Pass

Order PPV on Kayo

Other countries

MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream UFC 289: Nunes vs Aldana from practically anywhere.

UFC 289 fight card

Get UFC 289: Nunes vs Aldana full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana – Nunes’ UFC women’s bantamweight title
  • Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush
  • Mike Malott vs. Adam Fugitt
  • Dan Ige vs. Nate Landwehr
  • Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Eryk Anders

Preliminary card

  • Nassourdine Imavov vs. Chris Curtis
  • Miranda Maverick vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius
  • Aiemann Zahabi vs. Qileng Aori
  • Kyle Nelson vs. Blake Bilder

Early preliminary card

  • David Dvorak vs. Stephen Erceg
  • Diana Belbita vs. Maria Oliveira
