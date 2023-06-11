UFC 289: Nunes vs Aldana airs live on pay-per-view from Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC, Canada on Saturday, June 10. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with the women’s bantamweight title contested in the headliner of the show. The date when the event airs live in Australia is Sunday, June 11.

In the five-round main event, reigning UFC women’s featherweight and bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes (22-5) of Brazil defends her 135-pound belt against No. 5-ranked contender Irene Aldana (14-6) of Mexico. In the co-main event, former UFC lightweight champion and No. 1-ranked contender Charles Oliveira (33-9, 1 NC) of Brazil takes on No. 4-ranked contender Beneil Dariush (22-4-1) of Iran.

Also on the PPV card a welterweight battle between Adam Fugitt (9-3) of the United States and Mike Malott (9-1-1) of Canada. Plus, Dan Ige (16-6) and Nate Landwehr (17-4) meet in an all-American clash at featherweight. In addition, Marc-Andre Barriault (15-6) of Canada and Eryk Anders (15-7) of the United States square off at middleweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch UFC 289: Nunes vs Aldana

United States

Date: Saturday, June 10

Main card: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT live on ESPN+ PPV

Preliminary card: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT live on ESPN+

Early Prelims card: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT live on ESPN+

Australia

Date: Sunday, June 11

Main card: 12 pm AEST / 10 am AWST live on Main Event on Kayo

Preliminary card: 10 am AEST / 8 am AWST live on ESPN on Kayo

Early prelims: 9 am AEST / 7 am AWST live on UFC Fight Pass

Other countries

MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream UFC 289: Nunes vs Aldana from practically anywhere.

UFC 289 fight card

Get UFC 289: Nunes vs Aldana full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana – Nunes’ UFC women’s bantamweight title

Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush

Mike Malott vs. Adam Fugitt

Dan Ige vs. Nate Landwehr

Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Eryk Anders

Preliminary card

Nassourdine Imavov vs. Chris Curtis

Miranda Maverick vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

Aiemann Zahabi vs. Qileng Aori

Kyle Nelson vs. Blake Bilder

Early preliminary card

David Dvorak vs. Stephen Erceg

Diana Belbita vs. Maria Oliveira