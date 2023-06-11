Search
Boxing

Xander Zayas drops Ronald Cruz on first minute, wins by decision

Parviz Iskenderov
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Advertisements

Taylor vs Lopez

Xander Zayas took a dominant win when he fanced Ronald Cruz at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, June 10. The bout served as the co-feature on the card headlined by Josh Taylor vs Teofimo Lopez live stream on ESPN+.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, June 11 on Main Event on Kayo.

The Sunrise, Florida-based native of San Juan, Puerto Rico defeated his Los Angeles-born opponent by unanimous decision, securing a knockdown in the first 30 seconds of the fight. After eight rounds all three scores were 80-71.

With the victory, Xander Zayas remained undefeated, improved to 16-0, 10 KOs, retained his WBO NABO junior middleweight belt and took the NABF strap. Ronald Cruz dropped to 18-3-1, 12 KOs.

Get Taylor vs Lopez full fight card results.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view or ticketing platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsResultsVideo

Add a comment

Related

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097