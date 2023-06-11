Xander Zayas took a dominant win when he fanced Ronald Cruz at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, June 10. The bout served as the co-feature on the card headlined by Josh Taylor vs Teofimo Lopez live stream on ESPN+.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, June 11 on Main Event on Kayo.

The Sunrise, Florida-based native of San Juan, Puerto Rico defeated his Los Angeles-born opponent by unanimous decision, securing a knockdown in the first 30 seconds of the fight. After eight rounds all three scores were 80-71.

With the victory, Xander Zayas remained undefeated, improved to 16-0, 10 KOs, retained his WBO NABO junior middleweight belt and took the NABF strap. Ronald Cruz dropped to 18-3-1, 12 KOs.

